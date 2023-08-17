I want my landscaping to be more Florida-friendly. Who can I call for information?
There are weird-looking bugs on my rhododendrons and one of my citrus trees doesn’t look right. Who can tell me what might be going on?
My child wants to raise a steer. Where do we start?
Last Christmas I got an air fryer and a pressure cooker and I’m not sure how to use them.
Help! I’m terrible at budgeting.
Perhaps one of the best- kept secrets in Citrus County for information and resources for a wide variety of topics that affect everyday life is the UF/IFAS – University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences extension office.
What’s that?
The Citrus County Extension serves as a link between the local community and the university by providing a wide variety of educational opportunities for citizens.
Extension agents in the local office are educated and trained in different specialties like environmental horticulture, agriculture, family and consumer sciences, 4-H and more.
Their job is to answer your questions, with all the expert resources of the University of Florida available to them.
What kind of information do they have?
From flyers and brochures to classes and events, through the UF/IFAS Extension office the public has access to a wide variety of information about lawns and gardens, nutrition and wellness, financial management, natural resources, Florida-friendly landscape practices, and youth development (4-H).
They have resources on: food safety, disease prevention, exercise, parenting and other wellness topics; budgeting, building credit, investing, purchasing a home and more with resources from UF/IFAS Extension experts; family relationships with advice on everything from infant care and child discipline to blended families and end-of-life issues; strategies for improving energy efficiency and maintaining your home, as well as plan for when disaster strikes; and buying and preparing foods, and more.
Can someone come and look at my lawn?
The Florida Master Gardener Program trains laypeople to become Master Gardeners. After being certified, they volunteer at the local UF/IFAS Extension office, fielding questions and solving problems submitted by local residents.
But they no longer make house calls.
However, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, anyone can bring photos of their plant problems, soil samples, a handful of weeds, bugs on leaves in a container, etc., to the extension office’s plant clinic to be looked at by a Master Gardener.
Master Gardeners can offer information on sustainable landscaping, plant selection, soil composition, irrigation and more.
The UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County Office is at 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto, next to the health department.
What do you offer for kids?
The 4-H Youth Development Program gives kids and teens a hands-on approach to learning and developing skills, from raising animals, showing livestock and growing gardens to robotics and mock government, and a whole lot more.
For more information, contact Extension Agent Marnie Ward at 352-527-5700 or email mlward@ufl.edu.
Any classes coming up?
The UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County Office is offering a free “Cooking for 1 or 2” program. Find out how to easily plan, shop for and prepare meals for one or two. There will also be a cooking demonstration to show how easy it can be.
This free program is at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Coastal Region Library at 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
Pre-registration is appreciated. To register online, visit https:// tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.
Also, there’s an air fryer/pressure cooking workshop, “Cooking Under Pressure,” from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County Office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto.
This hands-on class will cover: different electric pressure cooker and air fryer models, appliance features, safety tips, additional equipment you can purchase and tricks to make cooking a breeze.
Participants will complete a recipe in an electric pressure cooker or air fryer and enjoy a meal together.
The cost for the workshop is $15 per person and pre-registration is required as class is limited to 12 participants.
For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700. Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
For more information, visit the website at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/citrus or get updates about classes, programs and events on their at Facebook page at www.facebook.com/UFIFASExtCitrus.
Phone: 352-527-5700.