October through May is the dry season in Florida but this year, it’s really dry.

Citrus County received just 1.1 inches of rain last month, only about a third of the historical average for February (2.8 inches), according to the latest data from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

