October through May is the dry season in Florida but this year, it’s really dry.
Citrus County received just 1.1 inches of rain last month, only about a third of the historical average for February (2.8 inches), according to the latest data from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
For January and February, the county got 2.3 inches, lower than the combined historical average of 5.7 inches for those two months.
Flow in area springs is also slowly dropping as aquifer levels naturally decline this time of year from less rainfall.
Over the past month, Withlacoochee River levels dropped an average 14 inches and flow was down 49%.
“Despite these recent declines, river levels and flows are currently at or above last year’s levels, due to later wet season rains in 2022,” according to Mark Fulkerson, the District’s chief professional engineer.
Since mid-November, water levels throughout the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes have fallen nearly 1 foot, including a 3-inch drop last month.
“Over the next few months, as temperatures continue to rise and plants start growing again, we can expect lake levels to drop quicker — if it doesn’t rain,” Fulkerson said.
All three pools within the lake chain are slightly lower than they were a year ago.
The water control structures, or "locks," which closed in early November, remain shut to help conserve water in the lake chain.
Citrus County’s best chance of rain is Saturday. The National Weather Service forecasts a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.