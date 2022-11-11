Tropical Storm Nicole has come and gone leaving Citrus County pretty much unscathed.
Except for scattered downed trees on roads and debris littering some roads and yards, the storm was a non-event.
Nicole continued to weaken Friday as it moved farther northward, eventually expecting to become a post-tropical system by Friday evening. The storm’s departure also brought the return of heat and humidity for Citrus on Friday.
But storm-weary Citrus Countians can look forward to a pleasant weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) said Saturday will be sunny, with a high of 81 degrees and a calm wind of just 5-8 mph. Things cool off Sunday with the high only getting to 72 degrees under partly sunny skies, the NWS said.
Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday south of Vero Beach and made its way through the state as a tropical storm.
That was the last thing people in the southern counties needed in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which had caused erosion and much damage to coastal areas - especially in the Volusia County area.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
