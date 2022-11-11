East Laguna Loop tree fall

A member of the Citrus County Road Maintenance Department cuts a tree apart Thursday afternoon on East Laguna Loop in the River Lakes Manor community in Hernando. Strong winds from Tropical Storm Nicole caused trees across Citrus County to fall, blocking some roadways.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Tropical Storm Nicole has come and gone leaving Citrus County pretty much unscathed.

Except for scattered downed trees on roads and debris littering some roads and yards, the storm was a non-event.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.