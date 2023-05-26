Deputy Andy Lahera

Andy Lahera remains in critical but stable condition Friday after the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was struck by a car when he and other deputies were directing traffic Tuesday following the Lecanto High School graduation ceremony.

During a Wednesday press conference, Sheriff Mike Prendergast told media outlets that the 19-year-old, woman who hit Lahera left the 50-year-old school resource officer with many broken bones and several internal organ problems.

