Andy Lahera remains in critical but stable condition Friday after the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was struck by a car when he and other deputies were directing traffic Tuesday following the Lecanto High School graduation ceremony.
During a Wednesday press conference, Sheriff Mike Prendergast told media outlets that the 19-year-old, woman who hit Lahera left the 50-year-old school resource officer with many broken bones and several internal organ problems.
"The information provided by the medical teams (they are with Andy around the clock) has been a continuous rollercoaster of emotions for all of us. There are still many concerns, but everyone remains to be hopeful pertaining to his recovery. The family's only request is to continue to pray for Andy's recovery. The family is extremely thankful for the outpouring of support," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast Friday. "We will update you when we hear more. In the meantime, stay vigilant and keep praying."
His condition has not changed, said Sydney Hudson, one of the spokespersons for the CCSO. He also remains unconscious.
CCSO officials continue to visit Lahera at the hospital and provide support to his family.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.