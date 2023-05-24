An investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol records the scene of a crash Tuesday evening, May 23, that left a Citrus County Sheriff's Deputy in critical condition. THe vehicle above struck the deputy while he was directing traffic at the conclusion of the Lecanto High School graduation.
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputy struck by a car on Tuesday night remains in critical but stable condition. Sheriff Mike Prendergast stated during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that Deputy School Resource Officer Andy Lahera was one among many deputies directing traffic following graduation ceremonies at Lecanto High School.
Prendergast informed news media outlets on Wednesday that around 9 p.m., while Lahera and other deputies were directing traffic at the intersection of Saunders Way and County Road 491, a 19-year-old female resident of Citrus County hit Lahera with her car. The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the accident.
According to Prendergast, based on the several feet that the white, four-door Toyota knocked Lahera after the impact and the size of the debris field, the driver was moving "at a high rate of speed." Additionally, despite the deputies wearing reflective vests and using the emergency lights on their patrol cars to alert drivers, the 19-year-old was "probably not paying attention" when she hit Lahera, Prendergast said.
In an interview at the accident scene on Tuesday night, the sheriff mentioned that deputies cleared a landing zone at the College of Central Florida for a helicopter to transport the deputy to the hospital. Prendergast also stated that he saw no evidence of the driver attempting to brake before impact, suggesting once again that the driver was not paying attention.
Prendergast mentioned that he and other CCSO deputies visited Lahera's hospital on Tuesday night to provide emotional support to his family. He also spoke with the hospital staff responsible for his care. Prendergast revealed that Lahera suffered "multiple broken bones" and a "catalog of internal injuries."
Emergency workers transported Lahera by helicopter to an area hospital, and today he was transferred to a Tampa Bay area hospital that could provide more specialized care. Prendergast did not disclose the names of the hospitals involved in Lahera's care.
While Prendergast did not elaborate on whether the deputy was being kept in an unconscious state through medication as part of his medical treatment, he did mention that Lahera was unconscious. The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating the accident, and Prendergast learned that the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the troopers.
Lahera's wife was taken to her husband's bedside, and his two grown sons were also present. Prendergast stated that despite being unconscious, Lahera, his family, and fellow deputies spoke to him.
Regarding Lahera's future medical care, Prendergast could not provide specific details but mentioned that there would be many medical procedures in store for him.
Prendergast highlighted that another deputy at the scene immediately provided life-saving care before additional emergency workers arrived. He also mentioned that a second exit from the school campus had been opened due to traffic congestion.
Lahera joined the CCSO in 2009 and became a school resource officer at Lecanto Middle School in 2018. Prendergast described him as "loved by all" and respected by the students, referring to him as a "big Teddy bear" who is kind, gentle, and an example to the school children in his care.
"There is a circle of love around Andy," Prendergast said, referring to Lahera as he recovers in intensive care.
Prendergast acknowledged that every day, deputies wear their "whole armor of God" in service to protect the county's citizens, but sometimes that armor is tested and left with dents. He regarded the collision as a "tragedy" and one that could have been avoided.
"If the 19-year-old driver had been paying attention, Lahera would be working today at Lecanto Middle School," Prendergast said.
During the press conference, Prendergast emphasized that law enforcement officers take a "priceless oath," and we are all blessed to have them here.
Chronicle Photo Editor Matthew Beck contributed to this report.