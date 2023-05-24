Deputy

Deputy Andy Lahera when he was a School Resource Officer at Central Ridge Elementary
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper records the scene of a crash Tuesday night, May 24, that left a Citrus County Sheriff's deputy in critical condition.
This four-door Toyota struck a Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputy Tuesday evening as he directed traffic exiting Lecanto High School's graduation. The crash left the deputy in critical condition.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputy struck by a car on Tuesday night remains in critical but stable condition. Sheriff Mike Prendergast stated during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that Deputy School Resource Officer Andy Lahera was one among many deputies directing traffic following graduation ceremonies at Lecanto High School.

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast, center, speaks with deputies Tuesday night, May 23, at the scene of a crash in Lecanto that left one of his deputies in critical condition.

Prendergast informed news media outlets on Wednesday that around 9 p.m., while Lahera and other deputies were directing traffic at the intersection of Saunders Way and County Road 491, a 19-year-old female resident of Citrus County hit Lahera with her car. The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the accident.

An investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol records the scene of a crash Tuesday evening, May 23, that left a Citrus County Sheriff's Deputy in critical condition. THe vehicle above struck the deputy while he was directing traffic at the conclusion of the Lecanto High School graduation.
