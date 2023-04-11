Citrus County dementia expert’s second book arrives

Debbie Selsavage, a certified dementia practitioner whose ABC of Dementia workshops have been attended by more than a thousand people a year in west-central Florida, has just published a new book designed to help dementia care partners continue their learning experience at home.
Entitled “The ABC of Dementia,” it replicates in print or digital formats the teachings about person-centered compassionate care that are imparted in Selsavage’s popular workshops.
At 298 pages, it is divided into two sections; the first containing the content of the ABC of Dementia workshops, and the second being 28 additional chapters of facts, tips and statistics useful for understanding Alzheimer’s disease and the many other causes of dementia.
Selsavage’s first book, entitled “Coping with Dementia,” contained 72 of her columns that have appeared in the Citrus County Chronicle over a period of six years. Both books are available at Amazon. “The ABC of Dementia” is available in print for $24.95 and in Kindle digital format for $2.99.
Selsavage reports that 50 copies of her new book will be given away at the ninth annual Coping with Dementia Care Partner Conference in Beverly Hills on April 20.
For more information about the book and the conference, call the author at 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.