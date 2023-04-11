Citrus County dementia expert’s second book arrives

Debbie Selsavage, a certified dementia practitioner and trainer/consultant in the Positive Approach to Care, displays her new book about the principles and practice of person-centered compassionate care.

 Special to the Chronicle

Debbie Selsavage, a certified dementia practitioner whose ABC of Dementia workshops have been attended by more than a thousand people a year in west-central Florida, has just published a new book designed to help dementia care partners continue their learning experience at home.

Entitled “The ABC of Dementia,” it replicates in print or digital formats the teachings about person-centered compassionate care that are imparted in Selsavage’s popular workshops.

