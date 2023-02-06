COVID-19 cases continued in Citrus County with the latest health care data closing out January, showing 113 new cases and eight deaths for the week ending Feb. 1.
The latest cases for Citrus County brings the county’s total accumulative cases to 38,502 since the viral infection began here in 2020. The total number of deaths in Citrus County is now at 1,131, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During the week ending January 31, the federal CDC agency reported 16 new COVID-19 hospital admissions due to the infections. That’s a 2% decline from the previous week. The hospitalization rate is often a good indicator of what the county can expect for deaths due to the virus in the coming weeks.
Of the county’s near 150,000 residents, about 58% have had the primary vaccination series, according to the CDC.
As for Florida during the week ending Feb. 1, the state reported 21,062 new COVID-19 cases and 444 deaths due to the disease. That was a 4% drop in new cases compared to the previous week and a 40% increase in deaths, according to the CDC.
The accumulative number of deaths for Florida since the pandemic began is now up to 85,370, according to the CDC.
In Florida there were 2,369 hospital admissions because of the virus during the week ending Jan. 31. That was an 11% decrease from the previous week, according to the CDC.
Nationally, there was a daily average of 41,412 new cases throughout the United States on Feb. 2, a 19% decline over the previous 14 days, according to the New York Times, which tracks and tabulates COVID-19 data.
The average number deaths Feb. 2 was 462, representing a 7% drop over the previous 14 days. The average number of new hospitalizations Feb. 2 was 31,394, a 21% decline over the past 14 days.
Since the pandemic started in the US, 1.12 million people in the US have died because of the virus, according to the NYT. About 102 million people in the US have been infected.
Health care officials have pointed out the feared surge of winter COVID-19 cases never materialized, but still warn that many more people continue to die daily from COVID-19 than do the flu.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.