COVID-19 cases continued in Citrus County with the latest health care data closing out January, showing 113 new cases and eight deaths for the week ending Feb. 1.

The latest cases for Citrus County brings the county’s total accumulative cases to 38,502 since the viral infection began here in 2020. The total number of deaths in Citrus County is now at 1,131, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.