Three Citrus County commissioners — Ruthie Davis Schlabach, Holly L. Davis, and Rebecca Bays — have been honored with the prestigious Certified County Commissioner (CCC) designation. The Institute for County Government (ICG) bestowed the recognition upon them during a special award ceremony held at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Annual Conference and Educational Exposition in Orange County.

The CCC designation is a voluntary program aimed at providing county commissioners with essential knowledge and skills relevant to their roles as elected officials. This educational initiative encompasses a comprehensive 45-hour coursework, delving into various subjects such as growth management, financial management and ethics, and elective courses like affordable housing, emergency management and resiliency.

