Three Citrus County commissioners — Ruthie Davis Schlabach, Holly L. Davis, and Rebecca Bays — have been honored with the prestigious Certified County Commissioner (CCC) designation. The Institute for County Government (ICG) bestowed the recognition upon them during a special award ceremony held at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Annual Conference and Educational Exposition in Orange County.
The CCC designation is a voluntary program aimed at providing county commissioners with essential knowledge and skills relevant to their roles as elected officials. This educational initiative encompasses a comprehensive 45-hour coursework, delving into various subjects such as growth management, financial management and ethics, and elective courses like affordable housing, emergency management and resiliency.
Highlighting the significance of the CCC program, Eric Poole, the executive director of ICG, emphasized the commitment made by commissioners who voluntarily participate in the program. By pursuing the CCC designation, these commissioners demonstrate their determination to become highly effective public servants, dedicated to better serving their community.
In addition to the Citrus County commissioners, 18 other commissioners were honored with the CCC designation at the FAC award ceremony. Notably, this brings the total number of graduates from the CCC program since its inception in 1996 to an impressive 554.
The CCC program is made possible through an ongoing partnership with the UF/IFAS Extension, present in all 67 counties throughout the state of Florida. This collaboration enables commissioners to access valuable resources and educational opportunities that enhance their leadership capabilities and governance skills.
For those interested in learning more about ICG and the CCC designation, further information is available at www.flicg.org.