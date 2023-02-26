Operation Green Light

If you have overdue traffic or criminal fees and fines, Clerk of Court Angela Vick is providing a savings opportunity for you. Their annual Operation Greenlight savings event will be occurring the week of March 13-17 at both the Courthouse in Inverness and the Clerk Customer Service location at the West Citrus Government Center in Crystal River.

Individuals with suspended driver licenses can pay overdue court fines, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 15 percent in collection fees and making the suspended driver’s license eligible for reinstatement (late fees and reinstatement fees still apply).

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

 