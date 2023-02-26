If you have overdue traffic or criminal fees and fines, Clerk of Court Angela Vick is providing a savings opportunity for you. Their annual Operation Greenlight savings event will be occurring the week of March 13-17 at both the Courthouse in Inverness and the Clerk Customer Service location at the West Citrus Government Center in Crystal River.
Individuals with suspended driver licenses can pay overdue court fines, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 15 percent in collection fees and making the suspended driver’s license eligible for reinstatement (late fees and reinstatement fees still apply).
To participate in Operation Greenlight, visit one of these locations: Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness; or Clerk Customer Service at WCGC, 1540 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River.
Also, you can call 352-341-6424, option 8, to speak directly with a Deputy Clerk about your options.
The Clerk’s office offers three different payment methods: visit in person; online at citrusclerk.org/payonline; or over the phone by calling 352-341-6424, option 1, to speak to the payment processing center.
Learn more about their Operation Greenlight Spring Savings event by visiting citrusclerk.org/OGL. Also follow their socials and download the app “ClerkAPP” for daily updates.