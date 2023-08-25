The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has extended an invitation to all residents to join the Citrus County Citizens Academy. This 13-week educational program, provided at no cost, aims to provide citizens with a comprehensive understanding of the functions of various county offices, shedding light on the policies formulated by the BOCC. The academy also offers a unique behind-the-scenes perspective on the operations of the county's diverse departments and divisions.
The program, scheduled to run for 13 weeks, will take place on Thursdays. Each session will occur between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., unless otherwise specified. The academy is tailored to equip participants with insights into the inner workings of county governance and administration.
Designed to be cumulative in nature, the program encourages applicants to commit to attending all sessions. While exceptional circumstances may arise, leading to the missing of a session, participants will have the opportunity to make up for the missed session during a subsequent class.
The culmination of this informative course will be marked by a graduation ceremony held at the historic Old Courthouse Museum in Downtown Inverness. This symbolic location underscores the rich history and heritage that the academy aims to cultivate in its participants.
For those intrigued by the prospect of becoming more intimately acquainted with the operations of their county, applications are now open. Interested individuals can contact Douglas Wright, the executive assistant to the BOCC, at Douglas.Wright@citrusbocc.com. The application deadline is set for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. To gain further insights into the program's structure and details, individuals can reach out to the BOCC at (352) 341-6561.