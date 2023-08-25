graduation

A past Citizens Academy Class is all smiles at graduation.

 File photo

The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has extended an invitation to all residents to join the Citrus County Citizens Academy. This 13-week educational program, provided at no cost, aims to provide citizens with a comprehensive understanding of the functions of various county offices, shedding light on the policies formulated by the BOCC. The academy also offers a unique behind-the-scenes perspective on the operations of the county's diverse departments and divisions.

The program, scheduled to run for 13 weeks, will take place on Thursdays. Each session will occur between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., unless otherwise specified. The academy is tailored to equip participants with insights into the inner workings of county governance and administration.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle