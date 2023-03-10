Every day five to seven Citrus County residents are driven to a Baker Act facility in Leesburg.
It’s at least a 100-mile round trip. And after the patient is released back to Citrus County, they often have no means to get back for follow-up care or ensure medication refills.
The problem is not new for Citrus County, CCSO Sgt. Rachel Montgomery said during a Citrus County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Friday.
As the guest speaker during the monthly event, this time at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club, Montgomery told the audience of about 200 local business people that the county’s efforts need to continue and mental health and substance abuse are too important not to address.
Montgomery is the behavioral health sergeant for the CCSO.
Citrus County has no Baker Act facility of its own, but instead deputies have to transport residents to Leesburg where LifeStream Behavioral Center operates such a facility.
County officials are working with LifeStream Behavioral Center, which provides mental health and addition services to Citrus County, to raise enough money to build a Baker Act facility here.
Montgomery said she isn’t involved in the county’s debate about where the money should come from, but rather it’s benefits.
Montgomery said that a Citrus County Baker Act facility would be a big step in addressing mental health here but not the only one.
First, she said, our county residents shouldn’t have to travel so far for evaluation. In addition, patients often can’t get to see the facility’s psychiatrists for follow up care and continued medication.
Citrus County also needs to attract more psychiatrists, or mental health care specialists who work for them, to come to the county and treat Citrus County’s mentally ill. Montgomery said during the Chamber presentation that Citrus only had four psychiatrist and mental health care specialists working directly under them.
At the least the county should try to attract physicians willing to prescribe medication typically used to help the mentally ill.
The county also has no pediatric psychiatrists or services specifically for young people, she said.
Montgomery explained to the audience how people wind up at a Baker Act facility:
*They are erratically and look to be a danger to themselves or others.
*A family member files a petition with the courts.
*An authorized medical professional determines someone needs mental health evaluation.
The problem is that because of a lack of mental health care professionals, residents with mental health issues repeatedly get themselves in trouble with the law.
Montgomery said the county spent about $3.8 million last year on issues related to mental illness, such as transporting patients to a Baker Act facility, arrests, homelessness problems.
Montgomery told the Chamber gathering that one out of eight ER visits involves a mental health or drug problem and that nationally, more than a third of jail inmates have mental health problems.
If a person is Baker Acted three times in six months, Montgomery said a deputy is assigned to continue checking on them to see if they need help making appointments and getting the medications they need.
Orlando Rodriguez, warden of the Citrus County jail, said that many of people arrested in Citrus County have substance abuse problems, and commit crimes to support their addictions.
If inmates are sent to his jail for a year or at least several months, Rodriguez said the facility can provide help. He said he is concerned about those inmates in jail for only a day or week, and released before they can get the counseling they need.
Montgomery warned that without enough services, mental health problems become a rotating door for many of the county’s residents.
Without resources to see mental health providers, a means to get the medications they need, and a family support group, the Chronicle asked Montgomery how residents with mental health problems are supposed to avoid another mental health crisis.
Montgomery replied, Good question. They don’t.”