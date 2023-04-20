Calvin Adams

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

The first candidate to run for Citrus County Sheriff in 2024 pre-qualified this month for the post.

Calvin Adams, a retired colonel and director of law enforcement with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, pre-qualified by presenting 1,328 petition cards to the county’s supervisor of elections office. Of those petitions, 1,227 were from qualified electors.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.