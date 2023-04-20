The first candidate to run for Citrus County Sheriff in 2024 pre-qualified this month for the post.
Calvin Adams, a retired colonel and director of law enforcement with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, pre-qualified by presenting 1,328 petition cards to the county’s supervisor of elections office. Of those petitions, 1,227 were from qualified electors.
According to his biographical information submitted to the supervisor of elections, Adams retired in 2015, after more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.
In his candidate’s statement with the election’s office Adam’s wrote that he “provided leadership and overall authority for a statewide law enforcement agency with approximately 1,200 employees, of which 900 were certified Florida sworn law enforcement officers.”
“The approximate annual budget he managed was $128 million, including a fleet of approximately 1,000 vehicles, 500 vessels, 100 all-terrain type vehicles, and 15 aircraft. As director of a large Florida law enforcement agency, (he) has extensive public safety experience and made final decisions on all administrative, finance, personnel, and operational matters that are presented to modern civilian law enforcement agencies.”
Adams moved to Inverness in 1964 when he was one month old. He graduated from Crystal River High School in 1982, and attended Santa Fe, Central Florida colleges, and received his Associate of Arts degree from Hillsborough Community College.
During college, Adams attended Law Enforcement Recruit Academy. He was sworn in as a certified Florida law enforcement officer in 1985.
He began work in east central Florida, working as a patrol Officer for five years. He then was promoted and worked as a criminal investigator with an area of expertise in boating homicide, and environmental crimes.
In 1996, he was promoted to lieutenant in the Tampa Bay area. In 1999, he promoted to captain, supervising Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, and Desoto counties. He was later promoted to major, as a regional commander in 2002 responsible for an 18-county area in North Central Florida.
In 2006, Calvin transferred to Tallahassee, and was promoted to lieutenant colonel, deputy director. In 2012, he was selected as the director of law enforcement, Colonel of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and served as the colonel until retiring.
He moved back it Citrus County as a volunteer firefighter.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.