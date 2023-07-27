cats

 File photo

Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) has announced a temporary cap on their Community Cat Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) program, effective from Tuesday, August 8, 2023, until further notice. Under the new guidelines, the shelter will only accept 15 trapped cats per week on a first come, first served basis during the designated hours. CCAS will receive cats for TNVR on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with no exceptions allowed.

There will be a suspension of the TNVR program on August 29, 2023, and it will resume on September 5, 2023. During this week, it is advised that healthy cats found outdoors are left undisturbed. The decision to suspend the program temporarily aims to manage the capacity and resources available at the shelter effectively.

