Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) has announced a temporary cap on their Community Cat Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) program, effective from Tuesday, August 8, 2023, until further notice. Under the new guidelines, the shelter will only accept 15 trapped cats per week on a first come, first served basis during the designated hours. CCAS will receive cats for TNVR on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with no exceptions allowed.
There will be a suspension of the TNVR program on August 29, 2023, and it will resume on September 5, 2023. During this week, it is advised that healthy cats found outdoors are left undisturbed. The decision to suspend the program temporarily aims to manage the capacity and resources available at the shelter effectively.
CCAS emphasizes the importance of keeping community cats in their natural environment during this suspension period. Nationally, statistics show that only 2% of cats end up reunited with their owners when they enter shelters. However, when allowed to remain in their communities, they have a significantly higher chance, up to 13 times, of finding their way back home. By supporting these cats in their familiar surroundings, CCAS hopes to give them the best opportunity for a safe return.
The success of the TNVR program has been possible thanks to the efforts of CCAS's volunteers, fosters, and community partners. Their support has made it feasible to care for and manage community cats in the area.
If community members have any questions or concerns regarding the TNVR program or the temporary cap, they are encouraged to contact CCAS directly at (352) 746-8200. The animal services team is available to address inquiries and provide assistance as needed.