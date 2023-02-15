If you’ve been smelling or seeing smoke in the air lately, you’re not imagining things.
It turns out the Florida Fire Service (FFS) has been ramping up the controlled burns in the area and it will continue to do so.
There was a controlled burn in Sumter County on Tuesday and another was scheduled for Wednesday in the Croom tract of the Withlacoochee State Forest, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Florida Fire Service must obtain a burn authorization from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) before starting.
“Over the past few weeks there have been numerous prescribed burns being conducted by both private entities and governmental land-managing agencies,” said Chris Reed, land management manager for the district.
Weather conditions, as they usually are this time in winter, are favorable and the hazards are lessened.
“The weather parameters we are looking for to conduct these burns include predictable winds, low likelihood of fog, good smoke dispersion, and enough rain to keep fire behavior at bay,” Reed said.
It is more common for the smoke to lay lower to the ground this time of year, which accounts for the more noticeable smell.
Prescribed fires are done to reduce vegetative fuel buildup, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
SWFWMD, which covers Citrus and 15 other counties in west-central Florida, conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
For folks sensitive to low levels of smoke, the FFS offers these tips:
• Get real-time outdoor air quality notifications so you can prepare.
• Limit time outside and close your windows.
• Keep indoor air as clean as possible. Turn on your air conditioner.
• Follow your doctor’s advice if you have asthma or another lung disease.
To view the FFS map to find out the latest controlled burns in Citrus County or anywhere in the state, visit https://whyprescribedfire.org/burn-map/
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
