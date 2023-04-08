Lilies and colorful, hidden eggs, brand new clothes, putting on your Easter bonnet “with all the frills upon it,” going to church and singing “Up From the Grave He Arose,” eating ham and scalloped potatoes for dinner, chocolate bunnies and baskets filled with goodies – Easter is a holiday filled with traditions.
Not everyone celebrates Easter, but for many who do, it’s one of their favorite holidays.
We asked Citrus County folks to tell us their family traditions. Here’s what they said:
For weeks before Easter, I would “blow out” eggs and my kids would paint them several days before Easter Sunday, and on Sunday after church, they would find them hidden all over the yard, usually 50-60 eggs.
I saved those beautiful eggs for years in their egg cartons, until we had several hundred to hide. Hated to throw them away when we moved many years later.
Also, if I didn’t sing “He Arose,” “Christ the Lord is Risen Today” and “He Lives,” Easter wasn’t complete. – Eunice Mooradian McLouth
My father was a preacher so, of course we were at church for sunrise service and for Easter church service. We always had company for Easter dinner, which I loved and now continue it with my family.
My favorite Easter song is “Up from the Grave He Arose.” – Rebekah Tidwell
My mother would make sure us three girls were dressed to the nines with a new, beautiful Easter dress, hat, and gloves, matching purse and shoes, and our hair neatly combed full of curls and bows – and let’s not forget the Easter hat and coat.
We would all attend church and revel in the majesty of the ceremonial service filled with ritual and song, then greet the priest at the door at the end of the service. It was so reverent and beautiful, full of joy and celebration. And then, our celebration began!
Being from a Hispanic family, my mom always made delicious Puerto Rican pasteles, and my Dad would help, making ham, pork roast, rice and beans and of course some sort of vegetable. We would enjoy flan or rice pudding for dessert. We always had family and friends invited and they all brought more Hispanic delicacies. It was a feast like no other, a party atmosphere with Latin salsa music playing, people dancing in the living room, and plenty of beverages flowing. The kids would play outside or in one of our rooms and sneak out to watch the adults laughing and dancing and sometimes we would join in. It was so much fun and such a celebration.
Today, I get as many family members as I can and celebrate with food, fun, and games, scattering Easter eggs around the yard for the littles to gather. We watch and help with excitement and joy watching their faces light up as they find the colored eggs filled with trinkets.
My favorite hymn that was always sung: “Christ the Lord is Risen Today!” It’s such a joyous song that depicts what He did on Easter Sunday – resurrected and eternally alive in heaven preparing a place for you and me. How blessed are we! – Elaine Diesing
Easter was always a great time. Growing up in a pastor’s home I never missed an Easter service. We would usually come home after church for an Easter dinner together, and my mom would have Easter baskets prepared for us kids. Usually it was full of goodies and treats. – Justin Strickland
We all dress in our finest dresses and suits. Went to church and then went home for a local Easter egg hunt with friends and family. – Dale Kelly
My family’s unique tradition is something called Easter Pie, a savory Italian pie and is so delicious. – Sunshine Valus Arnold
My family is Italian, so our Easter dinner would consist of an antipasto with different types of salami, cheeses, olives, and pickled vegetables, followed by a tray of homemade lasagna. Then a leg of lamb, potatoes, at least two vegetables, tossed salad and lots of fresh bread.
The meal ended with fresh fruit and then Espresso coffee with Italian pastries for dessert. And, we can’t forget the Easter bread with the colored egg in the center.
My sister and I always received a huge chocolate egg which had a “prize” inside. Love these memories. – Carmela Lofaro Steinmetz
Our family would boil and color eggs. Then the Easter bunny would hide them that night. We would wake up in excitement and try to find the eggs. Most everywhere the bunny hid them so well that four weeks later someone would find it. We would eat the eggs except that lone one, which would go in the garbage. – John Pepe
The girls woke up to their Easter baskets, which they located by following the “bunny tracks” my husband made with flour. Then church of course – I miss being all dressed up for Easter; when did that change?
We never had a special meal but always had the eggs the girls had colored for a hunt, and then egg salad sandwiches for days!
When I was young, the church I grew up in always had an Easter cantata. I loved the music and joy! My favorite Easter songs from my younger years are “Up From the Grave He Arose” and “The Old Rugged Cross.” Today I love the praise songs like “Thank You Jesus For The Blood.” – Ruth Mitchell
Church first of all, then breakfast was the good things in the family Easter basket that was blessed by the priest. In the basket was hard-boiled eggs that we colored the day before, kielbasa, ham, Easter bread and Dad’s horseradish. Then we had a family get together at lunch. Those were happy days. – Jean Skora Banks
We do a pig roast. – Goran Borsi
Growing up, we all woke up and searched for our Easter baskets, put on our new Easter outfits and went to church as a family. We then had Easter dinner afterwards or had dinner on the grounds at church in St Pete. Now, we have our own families and we each do our own things. My son and I watch “The Passion of the Christ” on Saturday and we have Easter dinner with family on Sunday. Last year my father had a heart attack on Easter Sunday and passed 12 days later, so this year may look a little different. – Terri Shouse Rockett
Easter has always been an important holiday in our family. My mother always made a big ham dinner, my father read from the Bible and my parents did a huge Easter egg hunt for the grandkids. They even did one for us grown kids and inside the eggs was money, gift cards and candy! Wonderful memories! We have carried on the same traditions with our grown children and grandchildren. – Dawn Nelson Regan
As a girl I went to a Lutheran school in Illinois and on Easter we always went to church wearing a new dress from Sears or Robert Hall. My favorite Easter songs are “Christ the Lord is Risen Today” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.” – Carla Nicklas
Those who grew up in a Black church know that on Easter Sunday you always wore a new Easter suit, purple, white, yellow, so many colors. And the ladies always wore their beautiful hats. Fashion was a big thing.
All the kids, from age 4 to 10 or 11, had to do an Easter speech in front of the church, and then after the service there was an Easter egg hunt at the church. After that, we’d all eat together, have a cookout at the church. – Devonte White