Citrus Countians will have a couple opportunities to pick up free trees in honor of Florida Arbor Day on Jan. 20.
Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s energy-saving trees program to give away 1,200 free trees starting that day.
National Arbor Day is April 28 but Florida celebrates in January because many trees are dormant and lose less water through evaporation of water from leaves, making it easier for transplanting, according to the University of Florida extension office.
Starting Jan. 20, Duke Energy customers can request a free tree online at arborday.org/dukeenergy, until all trees are distributed.
The 1-gallon trees are shipped to customers’ homes with planting and care instructions and should be delivered in time for National Arbor Day.
Available tree species include the dahoon holly, sweetbay magnolia, bald cypress, crape myrtle (pink) and crape myrtle (red).
Duke will donate $50,000 to the Arbor Day Foundation to purchase and distribute the trees.
“For years, Duke Energy Florida has teamed up with the Arbor Day Foundation in giving away nearly 11,000 free trees to customers and communities throughout the state,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.
“To provide reliable service, it’s important we maintain trees and other vegetation along the lines that deliver electricity to our customers,” Seixas said.
Free red mulberry trees
Also In honor of Florida Arbor Day, the Homosassa River Garden Club will be giving away 500 free Red Mulberry tree saplings.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and will continue until all trees are distributed.
There will be two locations, which will have 250 saplings at each: Publix Super Market at Shoppes of Sugarmill Woods, 9525 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa; and Publix Super Market at Springs Plaza, 3942 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
Red mulberry is a small to medium-sized deciduous tree, growing to 10-15, 35-50 feet tall and rarely 70 feet, with a trunk up to 20 inches in diameter. It can live up to 125 years. The berries are edible and sweet.
Today, mulberries are eaten raw, used in the fillings of pastries, fermented into wine, and used for marmalades, liquors, natural dyes and cosmetics.
Red mulberry is hardy to subzero temperatures, relatively hardy to drought, pollution, and poor soil, though the white mulberry is hardier.
