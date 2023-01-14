Duke Energy logo

Citrus Countians will have a couple opportunities to pick up free trees in honor of Florida Arbor Day on Jan. 20.

Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s energy-saving trees program to give away 1,200 free trees starting that day.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.