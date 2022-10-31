Citrus Cold Weather Shelter logo

Several weeks ago, when a surprise cold snap brought the overnight temperatures low enough, the people who coordinate the Citrus Cold Weather Shelter at Nature Coast Church in Homosassa snapped into action.

With only a few hours’ notice, volunteers showed up to welcome those who would be spending the night.

