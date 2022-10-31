Several weeks ago, when a surprise cold snap brought the overnight temperatures low enough, the people who coordinate the Citrus Cold Weather Shelter at Nature Coast Church in Homosassa snapped into action.
With only a few hours’ notice, volunteers showed up to welcome those who would be spending the night.
“We really didn’t have time to get the word out, so only eight people came,” said Vikki Spiller, of B.A.S.I.C.S. United, the nonprofit organization that serves as the Citrus Cold Weather Shelter coordinator.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
To prepare for the upcoming winter, the Citrus Cold Weather Shelter team invites the public to an information/training meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Nature Coast Church, 5113 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa.
A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy will talk about safety and security of the facility and there will be a training session for volunteers about procedures, things to expect and information about partner agencies in the community that work with homeless people.
A light meal will be provided.
“We need a large amount of volunteers to make this happen,” Spiller said.
Also, the cold weather shelter is collecting warm clothing, undergarments of all sizes, blankets, backpacks, rolling suitcases and duffle bags to give to those who live outside.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.