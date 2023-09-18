In 2021, when the Salvation Army in Lecanto announced that it would no longer be able to offer its facilities as a cold weather shelter, local groups and organizations that work with homeless people scrambled to come up with a solution.
They formed a task force and the Citrus Cold Weather Shelter at Nature Coast Church in Homosassa was born.
Last year, a freezing cold snap over the 2022 Christmas weekend drew record numbers of people, upwards of 33 each night, with an age range from 2 to 81, plus three kittens, a rabbit and two dogs.
Even though the overnight low temperatures are still in the 70s and soon to be 60s, the Citrus Cold Weather Shelter team is already preparing for this winter.
A “Help Wanted” notice was recently posted on the Citrus Cold Weather Shelter Facebook page as well as an invitation to a community information event and training from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29, at Nature Coast Church, 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
A light meal will be provided along with training and information about such topics as safety and security and procedures, provided by multiple community agencies that work with homeless people.
As for areas needed for volunteers, the list includes: phone call takers/makers, breakfast helpers, dinner helpers, kitchen prep/cleanup, shelter prep/cleanup, bath house sitters, flyer deliverer, laundry pickup/drop off, community involvement/outreach, fundraising volunteer, meal makers for various shifts, donation seekers, donation pickup and clothing sorters.
According to information from the Citrus Cold Weather Shelter team:
“We understand the county just had a major emergency disaster and is presently working through that, but we cannot wait longer to start getting people in place. The need is CRITICAL this year, more than in prior years. Last year we had several families and single individuals, sometimes up to 50 a night, just trying to keep warm on those unexpected cold nights.
“The Farmer’s Almanac is already predicting it to be a brutally cold winter. We have many, many more unhoused individuals and families and seniors/others living in homes with no heat. We expect numbers to double this year.
“Please, let us know your hours and your abilities to help … Maybe you own a restaurant and want to donate a meal once or twice a month (if the shelter is open). We have huge needs to fill. Let us work with you to be a part of our ever-growing success with the Citrus Cold Weather Shelter.”
For more information or to volunteer, text or call 352-234-3099 or email: christiansunited@ basicsunited.org.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.