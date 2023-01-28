The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has announced $142 million in new capital is available for small businesses and startups.
And considering Citrus County is made up almost entirely of small-business owners, this comes as good news.
Florida’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) has five programs to help employers who don’t have access to money needed to grow their businesses.
The program is administered by DEO in partnership with Enterprise Florida.
This multi-year initiative is part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ effort to prioritize workforce development, cultivate a business-friendly environment, and stimulate economic growth, according to an FDEO press release.
If business thrives, residents reap the rewards, Jim Green, co-chairman of SCORE Nature Coast, told the Chronicle recently.
“Businesses pay more in taxes and call on government services less than residential properties,” Green said. “Plus, small businesses provide job opportunities for both young people and working retirees.”
To be eligible, businesses must be Florida-based and have 750 employees or less.
Funding through Florida’s SSBCI programs may be used to fund start-up costs, business procurement, franchise fees, equipment, inventory, and the purchase, construction, renovation, or tenant improvements of an eligible place of business.
“Florida’s SSBCI program connects Florida’s small businesses with opportunities for new capital that they may not otherwise be able to access,” DEO acting secretary Meredith Ivey said.
Small businesses of all sizes and stages of development are eligible.