Florida drivers are seeing gas prices drop, at least for now.
AAA, the Auto Club group, reported that average gas prices at the pumps in Florida fell 7 cents a gallon last week and on Sunday settled at an average of $3.50 per gallon.
That drop was 8 cents below 2023’s high of $3.58 per gallon, according to AAA. The low for the year so far was $3.24 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy.com, the Florida average price Tuesday was $3.44 per gallon for regular, unleaded.
"Pump prices are moving lower again after a sharp drop in the oil and gasoline futures markets," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, in a media release.
"Oil prices are 10% lower than two weeks ago. Meanwhile, wholesale gasoline prices have fallen almost 40 cents. Unless the market suddenly rebounds, drivers could see gas prices drop another 5-15 cents this week.”
For Citrus County, some stations offered prices significantly lower than the state average, according to GasBuddy.com
• The BP station on U.S. 19 in Crystal River was selling gasoline at $3.39 per gallon.
• The Shell and Circle K station on Suncoast Boulevard was selling gas at $3.44 per gallon.
• The Chevron station on U.S. 19 in Crystal River was selling gas at $3.39 per gallon.
• The Mobil station on County Road 486 in Lecanto was selling gas at $3.39 per gallon.
• The Murphy station on State Road 44, Inverness was selling gas at $3.39 per gallon.
• The Circle K in Floral City was selling gas at $3.45 per gallon.
• The 7-Eleven on U.S. 19 in Homosassa was selling gasoline at $3.49 per gallon.
“The drop is due to a combination of domestic and global factors,” according to AAA. “On Friday, the European Union agreed to impose a $100/barrel price cap on Russian oil. Additionally, there's speculation that the strong January jobs report could cause the Federal Reserve to pass additional interest rate hikes, which could potentially lower fuel demand."
Europe also experienced an exceptionally mild winter thus far, which allowed some European countries to stock oil.
Here are some recommendations from AAA and GasBuddy.com about how to save on gas.
• Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%.
• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
• Avoid high speeds. As your speed increases, your aerodynamic drag increases in an exponential fashion. Driving 62 mph vs. 75 mph will reduce fuel consumption by about 15%.
• Don’t accelerate or brake hard. By anticipating the traffic and applying slow steady acceleration and braking, fuel economy could increase by as much as 20%.
• Keep air in your tires. Keep tire air pressure at the level recommended by your vehicle manufacturer. A single tire under inflated by 2 PSI, increases fuel consumption by 1%.
• Think twice before turning the A/C on. When the air conditioner is on it puts extra load on the engine forcing more fuel to be used, by about 20%. The defrost position on most vehicles also uses the air conditioner.
• Shut those windows. Windows open, especially at highway speeds, increase drag and result in decreased fuel economy of up to 10%.
• Don’t idle too long. If you need to idle for more than one minute, shut your engine off. Restarting your vehicle uses less fuel than letting it idle for this amount of time.