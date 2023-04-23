Citrus County’s unemployment rate in March held at 3.8%, a drop of 0.3 percentage points compared to the county’s year-ago rate, according to preliminary data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).
Citrus County’s labor force in March increased by 642 over the month to 50,664. The number of employed rose by 632 to 48,744 and the number of unemployed increased by 10 to 1,920.
For the second consecutive month, Citrus County tied with Highlands and Sumter counties for the highest jobless rate in Florida.
Monroe County, in the Florida Keys, had the lowest at 1.7%.
Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer, said that “our employment report for March shows that our unemployment is low, an overall good sign for our regional economies. Of course, this also creates challenges for area businesses whose product and service demands require additional staff.”
Statewide, jobless rates remained unchanged over the month in 44 counties, dropped in 6 and rose slightly in 17. Over the year, rates dropped in all but two counties where they remained the same. Whether over the month or year, when rates rose or dropped it was typically no more than 0.1 or 0.2 percentage points.
Skinner encouraged employers to review their hiring requirements and ask “can you fill your needs through upskilling some of your current employees? Or, ”have you thought about recruiting your ‘next generation’ workforce by engaging those who will soon be graduating from our local school systems?”
