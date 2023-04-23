Citrus County’s unemployment rate in March held at 3.8%, a drop of 0.3 percentage points compared to the county’s year-ago rate, according to preliminary data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).

Citrus County’s labor force in March increased by 642 over the month to 50,664. The number of employed rose by 632 to 48,744 and the number of unemployed increased by 10 to 1,920.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags