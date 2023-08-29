Gas prices

CITGO has a contamination issue at its Tampa terminal that is affecting fuel sold at some local retail locations.

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has identified a potentially widespread fuel contamination caused by human error at the Port of Tampa.

Fuel purchased after 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa has a strong likelihood of being contaminated.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle