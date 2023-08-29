TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has identified a potentially widespread fuel contamination caused by human error at the Port of Tampa.
Fuel purchased after 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa has a strong likelihood of being contaminated.
Citgo released the following list of affected Florida gas stations:
Big Dan’s Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs
7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday
7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Blvd., Lithia
7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres
7-Eleven: 12750 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers
7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland
7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Blvd., North Cape Coral
7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Blvd., Cape Coral
7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville
7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres
7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City
7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Road SW, Cape Coral
7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills
7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral
BJ’s Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road NE, Cape Coral
BJ’s Wholesale: 9372 Ben C. Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers
BJ’s Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes
Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva
Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres
Superday Citgo: 1595 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte
Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson
JHW #310 – DBA Avenue Citgo: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunnellon
AL Prime – Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach
Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota
Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Road, Sarasota
Faulkenburg Citgo: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa
Choice Food & Gas: 310 N. Central Ave., Umatilla
2K Express 5: 6202 N. 40th St., Tampa
Perfection Station 5: 9931 N. Florida Ave., Tampa
PLEASE NOTE: Under state and federal law, FDACS must rely upon Citgo to provide the list of impacted gas stations. Consumers should be aware that the company may update this list. FDACS will also update this list as necessary as of result of increased fuel testing in the impacted areas.
Contaminated gasoline and diesel have the potential of causing engine damage or affecting operability. Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling gas until the contaminated fuel is replaced and tanks are cleaned. Once the stations are cleared or have completed a corrective action plan, fuel will once again be safe for purchase.
If you purchased gas from affected stations after 10 on Saturday, Aug. 26, the Florida Department of Agriculture of Consumer services advises consumers that vehicles or generators may not properly function.
FDACS has opened up the consumer hotline to receive complaints from impacted consumers. If you believe you were sold contaminated gasoline, you can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA online at www.fdacs.gov.
FDACS is coordinating with the Division of Emergency Management (FDEM). FDEM is coordinating with petroleum retailers, ports and all additional stakeholders to ensure that this disruption won’t be widespread and that residents can have seamless access to fuel. At the direction of the governor, FDEM has already waived size, weight, and hour restrictions to get resources into the state as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Citgo added the following information for Florida consumers:
Citgo has a contamination issue at its Tampa terminal that is affecting fuel sold at the following retail locations in the Tampa area. Please be advised that CITGO is working with the locations to remove contaminated product from these locations. In the meantime, thank you for patience and understanding as we work to return these locations to normal operations.
If, however, you have purchased fuel from one of these locations on or after Aug. 26, and are concerned your vehicle may be impacted, you can initiate a claim through the Citgo Good Gas Guarantee program https://www.citgo.com/contact-us.
