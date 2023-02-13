“Did you see that Bluesmobile?”
“I just saw Jake and Elwood!”
“I love these sunglasses! Did we all get them?”
These were just a few of the comments that could be heard going around the Hampton room of the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club on Saturday evening, Feb. 4, as more than 195 members and guests of the Citrus Hills Women’s Club gathered for its annual fundraising event, a dinner show featuring the Leesburg Blues Brothers Tribute duo.
Before dinner began, while guests sipped the specialty drink of the night, “The Orange Whip,” they were able to try their luck at winning one of the eight gift baskets (one had $100 hidden in it) and seven silent auction choices. These were filled with a wide array of wonderful prizes donated by members and local businesses. There was also a Share the Wealth Table and a vodka raffle.
When dinner was over and all final bids had been made on the silent auctions, it was time for the main show. Most of the crowd knew most of the songs, including “Rawhide,” “Mustang Sally,” “Give me some Lovin’,” “Do you Love Me?” “Now that I Can Dance,” “I Got My Mojo Working,” and of course, “Soul Man.”
Jake and Elwood, dressed in the traditional black suits, white shirts, thin black ties, black hats and sunglasses, (along with many copy-cat guests) truly rocked the house, with Elwood on the trombone and the harmonica, and those Blues Brothers’ moves.
Many people lined up for pictures with the performers right after the show, which was followed by the announcements of all prize winners. The Platinum sponsor for this event was Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
Their donation of more than 220 pairs of dark, black sunglasses and more than $1,000 worth of vodka was made possible by the hard work and persistence of the event co-chair, Elizabeth D’Andrea.
Joined by co-chair Jan Rudin and committee members Diane Ballou, Diane Edwards, Paula Fuhst, Del Gillispie, Jackie Huband, Marcia Schenker, Karen Settle and Ileen Zavoda, the evening came together very successfully, and the chairs were thrilled to announce an overall profit of more than $8,700, which will help to fund CHWC’s high school and college scholarships and local charities this year.
Established in 1986, Citrus Hills Women’s Club is dedicated to lifelong learning, providing scholarships and contributing to charitable efforts throughout Citrus County. Membership is open to women residing in the current Villages of Citrus Hills.
Proceeds from this event benefit a scholarship fund and other designated local charities. CHWC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which is devoted to making a difference in the community. For more information, visit citrushillswomensclub.org.