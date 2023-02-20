SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Once again this year, the Quilters of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church in Citrus Springs has teamed up with VFW Post 4864 in support of Veterans. Hope’s quilters, along with friends of the group, created 71 quilts over the past year. The quilts were blessed during worship on Jan. 22. Later in the week, they were picked up by members of the Post for distribution to Veterans living in the area or hospitalized nearby. To show their thanks and support, the Post presented the quilters with a generous gift of $500.