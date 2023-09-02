In 2004, four hurricanes impacted Florida, all within a six-week period.
That left our state reeling with the impact, not only the physical damage and devastation, but the trauma that people experienced.
Updated: September 2, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Shortly after Hurricane Charley hit on Aug. 13 of that year, a group of individuals at Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto, all with varied skills and experience, formed a Disaster Community Response Ministry (DCR) team to help cleanup and rebuild the hurricane-ravaged counties south of us.
But then another hurricane hit, and another, and another, year after year, in Florida and Alabama and Georgia.
And people in Citrus County had needs – wheelchair ramps and home repairs they couldn’t afford to take care of.
Once they started in 2004, following the church’s mission of “Renewing Grace, Relentless Mission, and Redemptive Community,” the church’s DCR team hasn’t stopped.
“We build (wheelchair) ramps all over the county for people,” said DCR team member Fred Bailey. “We’ve done no less than eight ramps this year so far.
“Monday and Tuesday of this week we finished up a new ramp for a 95-year-old gentleman who couldn’t get in and out of his house.”
The team, most of them retirees, has evolved into a well-oiled machine, ready to work when needed.
Late summer/early fall is their busy season – hurricane season.
“We’ve been to Montgomery, Alabama, Daytona Beach, Sarasota, all over,” Bailey said. “We’re probably going to be heading to Cedar Key and Tallahassee soon.
“We do a lot of pulling up wet carpeting, mopping up, cutting back drywall and whatever else people need to get back to some semblance of normal life. What usually happens, people try to get back into their house while the insurance is settling and the house isn’t livable,” he said.
Bailey said one thing they’re careful about is not going into someone’s house and telling them what they should do.
“It’s their house and their decisions, and sometimes they’re not ready to make a decision because they’re still overwhelmed with the situation,” he said. “We try not to interfere.
“A lot of times, people just want to talk. They’re so much in need that they’re glad we’re there. We just bless them, pray with them and get to work.”
Need a wheelchair ramp?
Call the Seven Rivers Church office at 352-746-6200 and someone will take your information and hand it off to the DCR team.
Also, to volunteer to be part of the DCR or would like to report a need, you can do that on the church’s website: www.seven rivers.org/disaster-response.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
