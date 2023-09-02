Seven Rivers Church DCR team

Mark Beauchamp and Fred Bailey, members of the volunteer Disaster Community Response Ministry (DCR) team from Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto, moving furniture at a home that was flooded by Hurricane Idalia. The team formed in 2004 after four hurricanes hit Florida within a six-week period to help cleanup and rebuild. They also build wheelchair ramps for people who otherwise can’t afford them.

 Nancy Kennedy / Chronicle Reporter

In 2004, four hurricanes impacted Florida, all within a six-week period.

That left our state reeling with the impact, not only the physical damage and devastation, but the trauma that people experienced.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.

Tags