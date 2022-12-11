Citrus High drama

 Special to the Chronicle

The Citrus High School drama department competed at the International Thespian Society District 12 Competition Dec. 1-3 in Montverde, Florida, taking home most of the top honors for the event — from costume, scene, program, publicity and makeup design to acting, monologue and musical categories.

Also, CHS senior Landon Rocke-Lanier was awarded the Florida Theatrical Society's scholarship for acting, which was only awarded to one actor out of the more than 3,000 students that competed.

