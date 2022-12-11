The Citrus High School drama department competed at the International Thespian Society District 12 Competition Dec. 1-3 in Montverde, Florida, taking home most of the top honors for the event — from costume, scene, program, publicity and makeup design to acting, monologue and musical categories.
Also, CHS senior Landon Rocke-Lanier was awarded the Florida Theatrical Society's scholarship for acting, which was only awarded to one actor out of the more than 3,000 students that competed.
All three days were 15-hour days for these kids, with multiple performances/presentations going on throughout the day.
Students who won superior or top honors rankings will go on to the state competition March 15-17, 2023, at the Tampa Convention Center and the Straz theater.
While there, the students will also have the opportunity to attend professional acting/singing/dancing workshops.
This marks the 22nd year in a row that CHS will perform at the state competition.
From there, those who make superior and top honors will go to nationals this summer.
“The one-act festival is an event our troupe takes very seriously so to be recognized with eight awards and to be one of two schools selected to perform at the state festival in March was emotionally overwhelming,” said CHS drama teacher Kristin Neander. “Seeing the surprise and excitement on their faces when the results were announced was totally worth every late night, every dollar spent, and every moment of stress over the last two months.
“Every year I think I cannot possibly be prouder of my students and every year they exceed my expectations. 11 ‘superiors,’ eight ‘excellents,’ two ‘top honors’ and one scholarship winner! I can’t wait to see what they do next,” she said. “Nothing is impossible when they set their minds to it.”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.