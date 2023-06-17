Hampton Inn breaks ground; Another new hotel announced
Two hotels in the Hilton Hotels chain are coming to Citrus County.
A new four-story, 73-room Hampton Inn recently broke ground at 6553 S. U.S. 19 in Homosassa.
Another hotel, Home2 Suites, which will cater to short-term and extended stays, will be built on State Road 44 in Crystal River, almost diagonally across from the Holiday Inn Express.
Home2 Suites will boast 75 rooms with kitchenettes, pet-friendly accommodations and other amenities for people seeking longer stays.
John Pricher, director of Citrus County Tourist Development, said the county is underserved by hotel rooms and the new Hampton Inn will be a welcome addition.
County Commissioner Diana Finegan said the large meeting room also fills a need and this will be a place where groups can hold gatherings. Homosassa, she said, is regarded as the “sleepy side” of the county and doesn’t typically land big projects.
“This is an exciting first step for Homosassa,” said Finegan, who represents that area.
The new Hampton Inn will employ 25-30 people when it opens in the fall of 2024. During construction, 250-500 temporary jobs will be created.
Comings & Goings: Three Starbucks venues headed to Citrus
County
Make that three Starbucks and a Scooters Coffee coming to Citrus County. Construction on the standalone Starbucks on State Road 44 near RaceTrac in Inverness has begun; the one going up along State Road 44, across from Dunkin Donuts and just west of the Coney Island is still in the planning stages and the third Starbucks in the Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond, along with scores of other stores and restaurants, is under construction.
As for the Scooters Coffee, the popular drive-thru-only place in the Midwest, will be built on the north side of State Road 44, adjacent to the Suncoast Credit Union.
Also in Chronicle reporter Mike Bates’ Comings & Goings column: Chipotle Mexican Grill at 911 Main St., Inverness, the site where Joe’s Family Restaurant used to be, is near completion. No news yet on an opening date.
Proposed self-storage facility nixed for Target center in Lecanto
Some county commissioners have made it clear they do not want to see car washes and gas stations located on every prime commercial corner in Citrus.
Add self-serve storage facilities to the list.
Last week, the board voted 3-2 to deny a developer’s original request to build one near the site of the future Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond in Lecanto.
After a lengthy discussion, commissioners said they see that commercial corner, the northwest intersection of County Roads 491 and 486, as a place where people will go shopping and eat at restaurants. A self-storage facility would not be compatible with other retail uses.
“That is one of the prime commercial corners in the county and my belief is that what goes in there should have a synergistic effect on the other businesses in that development and nearby,” said Commissioner Jeff Kinnard.
He also said it’s time for commissioners to have a discussion about what needs to happen to prevent dotting the landscape with so many car washes, gas stations and storage facilities.
Tourism group reacts to LGBTQ marketing
Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC) member Cindi Guy said at Wednesday’s meeting she will not support marketing the community solely on people’s sexual orientation or any other single set of criteria.
Rather, she said, the TDC is a business and their focus should be on bringing money to the county and not promoting any one group’s characteristics.
“I don’t want to market Citrus County based on what people do behind closed doors,” said Guy, a Crystal River City Council member.
The discussion came up during the public input part of the meeting when a few residents referenced a failed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) marketing campaign by Madden Media, the TDC’s ad agency.
The campaign focused on marginalized groups who traditionally don’t get much exposure for Citrus County tourism, including the LGBTQ+ segment, disabled travelers and people of color.
Some in the county expressed outrage over the campaign and accused the TDC of promoting the LGBTQ agenda.
The TDC in January voted unanimously to recommend moving forward with the $55,000 campaign. But county commissioners, the final word on tourist tax expenditures, killed the initiative by taking no action.
Hot topic of the week: Coffee and growth of chain businesses. After a story about three Starbucks stores coming to Citrus County ran in the Chronicle, a Facebook discussion about coffee moved quickly into a discussion about growth – with several hundred comments.
Here’s what some said:
Krista Dumproff Gantt: “Starbucks sucks! Go to Cattle Dog – support our local businesses!”
Milo Jackson: “Welcome to the 90s, Citrus County.”
ShannonLee Burns-DeMilt: “We don’t need one, let alone three! If you don’t know how to make your own coffee, then you’ve got bigger problems than I thought.”
Corina Shepherd Minard: “We need to only shop local. Mom/Pop places. That includes restaurants.”
Timothy Gilbert: “I love small businesses, but to tell me that I can only shop small businesses? Nah. Having both serve great purposes.”
Tyler Tambasco: “Growing is positive movement, staying stagnant and not doing anything to improve the situation isn’t gonna help anyone in the county. Growth is needed for everyone to succeed!”
Chris William Holmes: “Good to see the growth. We need more business that can supply career foundations for our youth.”
Michelle Bochert: “All this news is awesome! Growth brings change, embrace the change, enjoy the jobs this will bring, and think of the tax on the money you spend staying here where you live. How many people complaining here still shop at these places but drive 45 minutes and to another county to do so?”
Glenda Scott-Adkins: “Leave the Starbucks. I wanted Aldi.”
Quote of the week: “I don’t care how much lipstick you put on it, it’s still a self-storage facility on a prime commercial corner.” – County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, voicing his opinion about a developer’s request to build a three-story self-storage facility near the future Shoppes at Black Diamond in Lecanto
Good news item of the week: FFRA (Family & Friends Reaching for Abilities) has existed in Citrus County for more than 25 years, starting with a small group of parents of developmentally disabled adults who wanted to provide, among other things, social outlets for their adult children.
One of the group’s signature events is the FFRA Abilities Art Gala that showcases ‘emerging’ and ‘practicing’ artists. This year’s event will be June 30 at the Art Center of Citrus County, where the celebrated artists will show and sell their artwork.