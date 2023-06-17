Hampton Inn breaks ground; Another new hotel announced

Hampton Inn

A peek at what the new Homosassa Hampton Inn of Homosassa will look like.

Two hotels in the Hilton Hotels chain are coming to Citrus County.

Comings and Goings

Starbucks is soon planned to open within Citrus County.
Cindi Guy

Guy
FFRA 1

Patti McKinnell and Dean McAllister, members of FFRA – Family & Friends Reaching for Abilities – at an art workshop Sunday, June 4, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, making art that they will display at this year’s FFRA Abilities Art Gala June 30.

