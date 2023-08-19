Yet another medical marijuana dispensary is coming to Citrus County.
RISE will replace the old Huddle House off State Road 44 in Crystal River and be added to the growing number of such businesses, which now total over 500 in Florida.
Updated: August 19, 2023 @ 4:54 pm
The Chronicle two weeks ago put out a question on its Facebook page, asking for comments from those who patronize one of the dispensaries in Citrus County and whether medical marijuana is helping.
Here are randomly selected edited comments from the 133 people who responded:
Frank Griswold: “I opted for mine when I got cancer. The pills they were trying to cram down me were doing nothing but turning me into a zombie. It literally helped me pull through everything. Now that I'm getting better I have backed off of it majorly. But on occasion I still like to enjoy it as stress relief.”
Cheryl German: “If marijuana can be sold legally at a dispensary because you have a doctor's note, it can be legal for everyone. These dispensaries are making money hand over fist so they know there’s nothing wrong with marijuana. They just want to profit off of it. Legalize it.”
Karlin Ray: “Everybody with a card has back problems and the same symptoms – just ask them (lol).”
Jessica Raye: “I have had epilepsy since I was 18 and six months pregnant in 2006 (and) never had a seizure before then. I have gone through uncountable meds and even a right temporal lobe resection surgery. And still seizures.
Finally, when THC became legal, I tried this nasal spray called Cannatol. Works like a charm. Wakes me up quicker than any med can or could. Makes the seizures less affected and no side effects.
Brittany Bordeaux: “I have used it to get off anti-depressants, which were causing 'bad' thoughts. I think so many people who are on mood stabilizers, suffer from anxiety, etc could benefit.”
Dena Cryer: “I’m sure the dispensary makes money or they wouldn’t be popping up everywhere.”
Alyson Nicole Boccia: “Medical marijuana saved my life.”
Shary Jean: “As a disabled person (I) can't afford the yearly renewal costs, or the high cost of the card-required dispensaries.”
Caryl Johnson Birstler: "The reason I stopped using medical marijuana – by the time you pay the doctor (and) pay the state yearly and then pay the high prices for the medical marijuana, it's just not worth the cost.”
Ashley Langley: “It is definitely cost-prohibitive for anyone who is living on Social Security or a limited budget. Some of our elderly would benefit so much, but the $150 for the RX renewal every seven months, plus the card renewal which you do every year before you even purchase a 2-ounce jar of lotion to rub onto a bad shoulder – that's not even going to give you a mental lift.”
Matthew Coker: “Medical marijuana is the best and I would love to see even more dispensaries.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
