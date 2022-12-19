Aleene Weeks does not remember Christmas with her parents and siblings.
They are long since dead and her memories of them are sparse.
She has photographs and recalls their names, but being developmentally delayed, and now also suffering with dementia, those past holidays are lost in an aging and shrinking mind.
The 80-year-old Weeks knows Christmas now is approaching, though. Last week she wore a Christmas sweater and listed what she’d like for the holiday.
It is up to the Key Training Center staff to make their clients’ Christmas memorable, at least for a little while.
The nonprofit organization provides services, such as meaningful work, to nearly 300 people in Citrus County with mental disabilities. Of those, 145 live in Key Training Center housing and are cared for by staff.
Of those 145 clients, about 60% have no immediate families still living, or living nearby, or asking to take them in for the holidays.
“I grew up in Bell,” Weeks said. “My daddy owned an orange grove outside of Inverness. I helped him pick oranges,”
She said her parents were Cecil and Susie May. Her sister and brother were Grace and Paul.
She has been a Key Training Center client for 49 years and moved into one of the group homes in 2009. In 2013, when she could no longer work at one of the Key Training Center jobs, she joined the organization’s Key Elder Care facility where she spends her days.
For Christmas she wants white socks and a coloring book. Her favorite Christmas song is "Jingle Bells." She would like her Christmas meal to be hamburgers.
The Key Center staff take care of their every need, and the holidays are no exception.
Angie Diamond could have stayed in Homestead, Colorado making more money at her previous job overseeing deliveries for casinos and restaurants.
“No, this is my dream job,” Diamond said.
Diamond works at Key Center’s elder care facility for its aging clients.
“You go home and say thank you God for giving me this job. It’s service and I like that,” she said.
“Even with the dementia and Alzheimer’s ... they can recall things from time to time,” she said. “They’re not going to remember tomorrow what they did today…They’re in the moment…but that’s OK.”
As for the responsibility of creating their holiday celebrations, Diamond said “It’s not hard. You put on the Christmas music and they know all the words.”
Working so closely and so intimately with clients, Diamoind said they become less like clients, but more like family.
“I get invited to their home for the holidays (for Christmas). You get hugs and that’s what you live for,” she said. “It’s an emotional thing.”
“And we just do Christmas stuff…make Christmas cards, music, reindeer race (games),” Diamond said. “It’s not hard.”
She thinks of herself as a lifer at the Key Center and making Christmas for clients for many more years.
“This is my job. I’m either going to die here or und up in one of those chairs,” she said, pointing at the Key Elder Care reclining chairs for clients.
Susan Napolitano is a resident services supervisor.
Many of the clients don’t have contact with relatives, Napolitano said.
“We’re their family now. And they think of us as they’re family as well,” said the 67-year-old Napolitano.
The residential homes and Elder Care staff make sure all the clients participate in preparing for Christmas.
That includes decorating, cooking, and baking cookies.
“The expression on their faces are wonderful,” she said. “It’s a joy seeing it.”
Brandy Ward is the Key Elder Care manager.
Ward said there is no difference between preparing for Christmas at her home and for her elder clients.
It’s unfortunate that many have no immediate family close by, “but the people they live with, the people they interact with are now their families,” Ward said. “The people you celebrate with, bring you peace and joy and purpose, they are your family.”
“It’s not stress (making Christmas for our clients),” she said. “We do what we do for our families.”
“You love them and they love you back,” she said. “You don’t expect them to love you back, but when they do it’s a great feeling.”
Noreen Foley became a Key Center client in 1986 and moved to a group home in 1991 when her foster parents could no longer care for her.
She is 59 years old and has a long-time boyfriend, Andy, also a Key Training Center client.
She looks forward to a Christmas dance. She will dance with Andy, she said.
She owns two red dresses and will wear one for Christmas.
Her group home will make ham on Christmas.
She said she will leave out cookies for Santa Clause.
“Pecan Sandies,” she said. “But I eat some too.”
Years ago, people who were mentally delayed had a much shorter lifespan than the general population. Now the average age is 70.
But with longer lifespans comes diseases of old age, such as dementia.
Jenny Emery is also a Key Center resident services supervisor
Emery, 33, sees the consequences of special needs clients living longer and memory loss.
“That’s the hardest part of the job,” Emery said. “They don’t remember what they used to like, their families.”
But despite fading memories, Emery makes Christmas special for her clients. Weeks lives in one of her residential group homes.
“Seeing clients happy and a smile on their face (during Christmas activities) makes it all worth it ... and they are family,” she said. “I’ve been with them so long and they depend on us. We love them.”
“We celebrate Christmas …just like other families,” Emery said.
Does working with elderly clients every day make her worry about her own future and the potential of age-related diseases?
Emery said no. She said she will be in good hands.
“I’m going to be 70 years old and retiring from here (one day),” she said. “And if I (end up) living here…I know I will be loved.”