Aleene Weeks and Melissa Walker embrace

Aleene Weeks and Melissa Walker, executive director of the Key Training Center, hug as they wish each other a Merry Christmas.

Aleene Weeks does not remember Christmas with her parents and siblings.

They are long since dead and her memories of them are sparse.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Angie Diamond

Diamond 
Susan Napolitano

Napolitano
Brandy Ward

Ward
Jenny Emery

Emery

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.