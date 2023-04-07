On Easter Sunday, many Citrus County churches will be so filled that parishioners will be squeezed tightly into pews if they want a seat.
For churches with chairs, finding a vacant one will be like winning a small scratch-off lottery card.
A week later, many of those same chairs will be vacant, used by half as many parishioners to lay down purses or silenced cellphones.
And each annual Sunday after Easter will likely have fewer people attending.
This is why.
Recent studies mirror what’s been happening for the past 50 years in America: church attendance continues to fall, especially among young people.
And if the trend continues, there will be fewer Christians in the United States than those people unaffiliated with any religion.
Pastor Lloyd Bertine, senior pastor at Gulf to Lake Church in Crystal River, said he sees two primary problems driving down church attendance and a Christian affiliation.
One reason is many churches don’t offer what people want: Christianity that’s applicable.
“For those who don’t attend (church), they may not see it as relevant … in their lives,” he said.
Bertine said it’s important for pastors to deliver sermons that include the tools that people can use from day to day.
Churches have to also provide their parishioners community and a sense of belonging to a larger family.
Pastors have to see and understand how society is changing and provide what people are looking for in their lives, he said.
Bertine said his church tries to do that through small, intimate Bible study groups, youth-oriented services, Bible basics for younger children, sports and recreation programs, and adult and music ministries.
The church’s liturgical message is the same as it was 29 years ago when Gulf To Lake Church first began, Bertine said; that hasn’t changed.
But the church had to be ready to change the method as to how it delivered that message.
Justin Strickland, executive pastor at Crystal River Church of God, said many churches are not willing to make those changes and instead hold onto “sacred cows” in how they deliver the gospel message.
Strickland has a bachelor’s degree in business management and organizational management and oversees much of the church’s operations and services.
Recent studies in church attendance shows the consequences of Strickland’s warning.
As recently as the early 1990s, about 90% of adults in the United States identified as Christian, according to the Pew Research Center in late 2022.
Today, about two-thirds of adults are Christians.
According to the study, the decline is mostly due to the large numbers of adults leaving their religion to become unaffiliated with any church.
Those who leave are not being replaced nearly fast enough.
As more people leave organized religion, a “declining percentage of people raised without a religion have converted or taken on a religion later in life,” the report said.
In 1972, 90% of Americans identified Christianity as their religious preference, according to the General Social Survey. Only 5% were religiously unaffiliated. Today, 29% of Americans tell the GSS they have “no religious preference.”
Why the dwindling number of Christians?
As societal conditions improve and scientific advances allow people to live longer lives with fewer worries about meeting basic needs, they have less need for religion to cope with insecurity,” according to Pippa Norris and Ronald Inglehart in their 2011 book "Sacred and Secular: Religion and Politics Worldwide."
Other scholars say that in the United States, an association between Christianity and conservative politics has caused many liberals to leave the faith.
Some believe fewer people trust religious institutions because of clergy scandals, marriages between people of different faiths, and smaller families.
That’s especially true for young Christians, a Pew Research Center survey showed.
Only about half of Americans in their 20s described themselves as Christian compared to more than 80% of Americans in their late 70s and older.
The Pew Research Center estimates that 31% of people raised Christian become unaffiliated between the ages 15 to 29. An additional 7% of people raised Christian become unaffiliated later in life, after the age of 30.
Pastor Lloyd Bertine said the change isn’t surprising.
Bertine said that young adults leave home, and many attend college where most professors are atheists or agnostics and “they plant doubt in young people’s minds.”
Pastor Strickland said he fights that trend by marketing his church and offering people what they need and want.
Strickland said the services include “loud music,” “preaching that’s not dull,” and preaching that is relative to people’s lives.
His church's leaders also understand the marketing that’s needed to get families to attend.
As an example, there’s a special attention toward getting husbands to attend the Crystal River church, Strickland said, adding, “You get the father, you get the whole family.”
But Strickland also sees how young people leave the church unless it offers something for them, too.
His church offers youth programs with a connection to community, women’s ministries, and reaches out to multicultural, target markets.
The church still offers Sunday school for adults, but offers it in a “more palatable way” where it’s no longer “grandma’s lecture time,” he said.
Instead, the groups are small, some offering coffee and doughnuts, discipleship and fellowship, Strickland said.
The church’s gymnasium offers a coffee bar before and after services and a full breakfast for those with an appetite.
“We’re always providing an opportunity for community,” Strickland said about the food.
Some basic tenets of the church can’t change, but Strickland said pastors still have to be aware of how society is changing.
Citrus County has not been immune to the decline in Christian church attendance.
According to City-Data.com, 69.4% of Citrus County residents claimed no religious affiliation in 2010. More recent data was not immediately available.
And if the trend continues?
If the recent pattern of young Americans leaving the church contains, by 2070, 48% of the population in America will have no Christian or other religious affiliation. Christians could account for as little as 35% of Americans.
Bretine said the declining trend is seen across the country, but there are still small pockets where Christianity and church attendance is growing.
His church is still one of those pockets, he said, but admits there is a lot of turnover of parishioners. That’s seen at his church where there are about 1,500 members on the rolls, but only about two thirds attend.
For Strickland, it also means updating services the church offers parishioners and ending what’s not working.
“We reexamine everything that we do,” Strickland said.
That includes Bible study times and days to the church’s Easter egg hunt.
Everyone has their “sacred cows” when it comes to how a church should be operated, he said, but “for the betterment of the (church) body, I’m willing to change.”
As for constantly reevaluating his own church’s offerings and how it interacts with its members, Strickland said, “if we didn’t offer these things, we’d be just another statistic.”