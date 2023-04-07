Church attendance

Local church attendance on Easter remains strong but many churches see a drop off through the year.

On Easter Sunday, many Citrus County churches will be so filled that parishioners will be squeezed tightly into pews if they want a seat.

For churches with chairs, finding a vacant one will be like winning a small scratch-off lottery card.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.