The county is poised to hire a familiar face as emergency management director.
Chris Evan, who served in the position for roughly one year, is being recommended for the job again.
Evan retired from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in 2021 but has returned to employment with the sheriff’s office.
If commissioners approve the Evans hiring Tuesday, he would assume command of emergency management March 18. The director’s position is employed by the sheriff’s office.
Evan, in his documentation to commissioners, said emergency management is his passion and making communities “Always Ready” is his top priority.
“In 2022, during Hurricane Ian activation, I was called back into service by sheriff’s leadership to command a shift at the EOC,” Evan wrote.
The county emergency management position has been somewhat of a revolving door.
Capt. Dave DeCarlo became emergency management director in February 2016 after his predecessor, Capt. Joe Eckstein, retired after 12 years.
DeCarlo retired in August 2020 and Evan became interim director. Evan at the time had served with the sheriff’s office for 23 years. In June 2021, Evan retired and Capt. Troy Hess stepped in as interim.
Amanda Woodward was hired in June 2021. Citing personal reasons, Woodward submitted her resignation in August 2022 and Capt. Troy Hess has been interim director ever since.
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast gave Evan a glowing recommendation.
“He possesses an extensive portfolio of formal education and training, as well as the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to be extremely successful,” Prendergast wrote in an email to Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach.
The commission meeting is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
To view the entire agenda, visit https://www.citrusclerk.org/
