The Chronicle is publishing an occasional question-and-answer series focusing on influential and interesting people in Citrus County.
Hurricane season begins June 1 and it’s not too early to prepare.
Seasoned Citrus Countians already know (or should know) the drill. Newcomers to our great county may need to bone up on the fine art of storm prep.
Chris Evan is the county’s emergency management director and no stranger to the community. He served in that role from 2020-21. Then he retired. Then he came back.
Evan explains the reason for his return and gives a complete overview of what residents need to do in the days leading up to storm season.
Q: You were the county’s emergency management director in 2020-21. What prompted you to return?
A: “After retiring and taking some time off with family, I received a phone call from (Sheriff Mike Prendergast) asking if I would be interested in coming back as a background investigator in Human Resources. As I told him when I retired, I found him to be one of the most ethical people I know. That was a major determining factor for me coming back to the sheriff’s office.
“After being in HR for over a year, I was approached again asking if I would take the helm at Emergency Management. I said yes. My passion has always been EM. I have to say that working in HR was very rewarding and I was able to take much of my institutional knowledge and technology into HR to make improvements. I do miss that division and the great people there.”
Q: Forecasters are predicting a slightly less active hurricane season this year. What does that mean for residents? Should they still prepare as normal?
A: “Yes, always prepare. I frequently get asked about the annual storm predictions, and my advice is always the same. Whether it's three storms or ten, it only takes one to cause damage and destruction.
“And with that in mind, we should all remain vigilant and prepared to deal with severe weather at any time during the year.”
Q: Citrus County has been fortunate not to be hit with a major hurricane in decades. Are we due?
A: “Who can say? But being fortunate in the past shouldn’t make us complacent. We live in an ‘All Hazard State.’ From hurricanes, severe thunderstorms, extreme heat or chemical spill - anything can occur at any time.”
Q: Does the emergency management division have new technology/tools to enhance hurricane-tracking this year?
A: “We have many tools at our disposal for decision-making. We do not rely on one.
“However, our strongest resource is the great people at the National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Field Office (WFO) in Ruskin, Florida. When the National Hurricane Center (NHC) pushes out their general forecast, the WFO drills down the forecast to our local area - details such as wind, rain, and storm surge impacts.
“The meteorologists at Ruskin are some of the best and they know our region. They provide such valuable information. I was also fortunate to receive special training at the NHC some years back. It was an amazing week learning about Florida’s tropical weather.
“One last thing, the NWS has moved to providing a Tropical Weather Outlook from five days to seven days. Technology, modeling and forecasting have improved and we expect to see even more advanced analysis and decision-making support in the future.”
Q: What advice can you offer residents as we prepare for hurricane season?
A: Look toward the number seven: seven days of food. seven days of water. seven days of whatever you need to sustain yourself, your family and your pets.
“Have a plan. Those who wait to the last minute set themselves up for potential failure. Furthermore, I come in contact with far too many people who do not monitor the weather. They have no clue that a storm is coming. I will be blunt. They are more worried about social media and who is doing what then making sure they are safe.
“Everyone has to take responsibility for themselves. Just check-in every few days with a trusted weather outlet, especially during the hurricane season, to see what’s happening.”
Q: Is there anything else you would like to convey to our readers?
A: “If you do not have a plan, make one now. Prepare a disaster kit. Most importantly, don’t panic. This especially goes to new residents of the state who have never been through a tropical event. If people need more information, they can visit our website, sheriffcitrus.org and click on the Emergency Management button.
“One final note: Run from the water and hide from the wind. If you are not in a suitable structure, look to evacuating tens of miles rather than hundreds of miles to a family or friend’s home. A shelter is a place of last resort. Listen to emergency management officials and trusted news sources.”