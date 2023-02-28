Chris Evan named emergency management director

Chris Evan is named Citrus County Sheriff’s Office emergency management director Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the meeting of the Citrus County Commission.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Chris Evan is the county’s new emergency management director.

Citrus County commissioners Tuesday unanimously supported the Sheriff’s Office recommendation to return Evan to the post he served on in 2020-21.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags