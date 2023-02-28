Chris Evan is the county’s new emergency management director.
Citrus County commissioners Tuesday unanimously supported the Sheriff’s Office recommendation to return Evan to the post he served on in 2020-21.
Evan will make $80,343 annually.
Also Tuesday, county commissioners voted to approve a development agreement with Cardinal Farms Group LLC and allow staff to proceed with the review and public hearings.
The applicant intends to develop a 147-acre site off Cardinal Street that would be a mix of residential and non-residential uses. The developer envisions single-family homes, villas, townhomes, apartments and a mix of commercial including a 150-room hotel and mixed retail.
The Suncoast Parkway interchange is just east of the site.
Some residents urged commissioners to consider making improvements to Cardinal Street before giving the green light to such a large development.
“That road’s a death trap now,” Lynn Turck of Lecanto said.
Commissioners Holly Davis and Ruthie Schlabach agreed it is a concern but this is the first step in the process.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
