When Troy Swainston worked in the meat department at Publix, he noticed a trend.
People wanted to know the story of the meat they buy, where it came from, what the animals were fed.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: July 24, 2023 @ 6:22 pm
When Troy Swainston worked in the meat department at Publix, he noticed a trend.
People wanted to know the story of the meat they buy, where it came from, what the animals were fed.
So, when he and his wife, Brittany, opened the doors to their Chopping Block fresh meat market on Saturday, July 15, they were prepared to answer people’s questions.
“A lot of people are very interested in natural meats — no hormones or antibiotics, and wanting to know where it comes from,” Troy Swainston said.
“Knowing where your food comes from is huge right now, and Troy has worked really hard to find good programs,” said Brittany Swainston.
Where’s the beef coming from?
“We found a small co-op in South Dakota, a family-owned farm, where they grow their own grain and their own hay,” Troy said.
“So, finding that story and finding that quality of beef was very important to him,” Brittany said, “because customers want to know. Knowing the story and having that knowledge is important to him.”
Their pork also comes from a family-owned business, Cheshire Pork in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
“We wanted to get back to the older ways of doing things,” Troy said.
Chopping Block’s chicken is “old-school” as well, cage-free, natural, no hormones.
They’re also grinding and creating their own sausages, packing them into natural hog casings.
Chopping Block carries wild game: ground elk, bison, venison, also lamb, alligator and frogs legs.
Now let’s talk about bacon: peppered, applewood smoked, hickory smoked, cherrywood smoked, even corn cob smoked, apple pie flavored, honey orange.
“Everybody loves bacon,” Troy said, and that especially includes the Swainstons’ sons, Jackson and Tyler, who anticipate eating bacon to their hearts’ content.
Jackson, 15, is a budding chef, and he’s particularly interested in bringing home different cuts of meat to practice his culinary skills.
Troy and Brittany are both born and raised Citrus County natives who met while attending the College of Central Florida.
Brittany worked for Publix for 19 years; Troy started his career in marine construction and then also went to work for Publix meat department, where he discovered he liked working with meat.
“When I was at the store in Inverness, I had a great meat manager that invested in me, and that’s where I honed my skills,” he said.
They both enjoyed the customer service side of the job, too.
“We’ve been working on opening for so long, I’m excited to get back to talking to customers again,” Troy said.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.