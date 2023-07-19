Chinese land ownership law debated

Opponents of a new state law restricting land ownership by people from China gathered Tuesday outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee.

 Tom Urban/ News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge listened to more than two hours of arguments Tuesday about whether he should block a new Florida law that restricts people from China from owning property in the state.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor asked numerous questions of attorneys for the state and plaintiffs seeking a preliminary injunction against the law. He said he would make a decision as soon as he can but that a ruling would not be “super imminent.”

