After a soft opening this last weekend, the new Chili’s in Inverness had its official grand opening Monday.
The restaurant is sharing space with Capital City Bank at the new Corta Commons at 800 W. Main St., by State Road 44 and U.S. 41. The bank also opened Monday.
Inverness City Manager Eric Williams believes the new stores and restaurants will be a good fit for the city.
“I think you just have a good opportunity for redevelopment, especially right here on the highway,” he said.
The only other Chili’s in the county is off U.S. 19 in Crystal River.
“We’re so excited to be open in Inverness, eliminating a 25-plus-minute commute for locals to get their fix on hand-shaken (margaritas) and sizzling fajitas,” said Chili's spokesman Jake Young.
This Chili’s is different because most are free-standing.
The old Regions Bank, which had been at that site for 30 years, was torn down last year to make way for the plaza. Regions opted for a smaller branch almost directly across the street.
Young said the Chili's is opening with a full staff of 80 team members. Employee training has been going on and the wait to open “wasn’t anything stemming from staffing issues.”
Chipotle
Construction is moving fast at the site of the new Chipotle Mexican Grill at 911 Main St. in Inverness.
The location used to be home to Joe’s Family Restaurant but after 28 years, the family decided to open a smaller, 155-seat building nearby at 1754 U.S. 41 North, a former art studio next to the Roller Barn.
Chipotle has not announced an opening date. The restaurant, with 211 restaurants in Florida and over 3,000 globally, is known for its bowls, tacos and burritos that are made to order in front of customers.
Take 5 Oil Change, Starbucks, Aldi
All three of these chains are in various states of development.
Probably the farthest along is the lube store being built next to 7-Eleven off State Road 44 in Inverness.
A new standalone Starbucks is going in where the former Insight Credit Union was off State Road 44. No word yet whether Insight will relocate in the city.
Aldi is coming to the northwest corner of State Road 44 and Forest Drive. The old Farm Bureau building and Aaron’s Rent will be razed to allow for more parking. The grocery chain has not released any official construction start-up date.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.