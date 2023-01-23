Corta commons

The new Corta Commons that houses a Capital City Bank and Chili's is now open in Inverness.

After a soft opening this last weekend, the new Chili’s in Inverness had its official grand opening Monday.

The restaurant is sharing space with Capital City Bank at the new Corta Commons at 800 W. Main St., by State Road 44 and U.S. 41. The bank also opened Monday.

