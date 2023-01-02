The new Chili’s and Capital City Bank in Inverness haven’t even opened yet and the property they sit on has already been sold for millions.
Both tenants make up Corta Commons, the plaza soon to debut at 800 W. Main St., by State Road 44 and U.S. 41.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The new Chili’s and Capital City Bank in Inverness haven’t even opened yet and the property they sit on has already been sold for millions.
Both tenants make up Corta Commons, the plaza soon to debut at 800 W. Main St., by State Road 44 and U.S. 41.
Marcus & Millichap, a California-based real estate brokerage firm, announced Tuesday the sale of the 7,637-square-foot property. Corta Inverness LLC sold it to California-based Balco Realty LLC, which now owns the entire property, including the two tenants, which now have long-term leases.
Corta bought the property in June 2021 for $2 million, according to county clerk records. At first blush, selling it may seem strange after the company shelled out that much money.
Until, that is, you find out the selling price was $5.37 million. Corta gets the money, minus construction costs.
It's that kind of return on investment that drives such deals on many commercial transactions and the formula is simple: buy the property at a lower price, look for investors to front the money, seek quality, credit-worthy tenants to create value and then look for a buyer.
In this case, there was no shortage of buyers after Corta put it on the market.
“We had several buyers competing for this deal and went to contract within a few days of the listing going live.” said Ronnie Issenberg, senior managing director with Marcus & Millichap.
This was a net lease deal, common with commercial real estate agreements. That means the two tenants will pay rent in addition to the landlord’s other operational costs, such as maintenance, taxes and insurance premiums.
“Quality, net-leased assets in Florida continue to be in strong demand at favorable cap rates regardless of increasing interest rates,” Issenberg said.
In another twist: Capital City Bank financed the construction and ultimate acquisition of the property. So the bank is a tenant as well as lender.
The property is desirable for other reasons: it is less than a mile from major retailers and restaurants, including the Inverness Publix, Winn Dixie, and Withlacoochee Technical College. It’s also near the popular Whispering Pines Park.
Developer Cory Presnick, a principal with Corta Development, said the deal was advantageous to all parties, as well as Citrus County residents who will soon patronize the plaza.
Capital City Bank could open the second week of January, he said. The restaurant will take a bit longer. There’s no secret that businesses are having difficulty finding staff and Chili’s is no exception.
“It’s been ready inside for a while now,” Presnick said. “It’s just getting people hired and trained up.”
Whenever it opens, it should be a hit with folks, Inverness City Manager Eric Williams said.
“I think people are going to love it,” he said. “(It’s) the type of restaurant that does well here.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.