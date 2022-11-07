Come May 2023, after a combined 23 years in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard and 20 years with the Florida Department of Health, Ernesto “Tito” Rubio, Citrus County’s chief public health officer, will start his next career: retirement.
Rubio took over as the county’s public health officer in December 2015, a leadership position he had wanted to hold soon after joining the DOH in Indian River County in 2002.
Little did he know then that he would become Citrus County’s public health leader during the world’s worst pandemic since the Spanish Flu.
In hindsight, Rubio recently told the Chronicle there was little he could have done differently given the scarce resources the county and Florida had to try and protect its residents from a virus health officials new little about.
“We were building the plane as we were flying it,” Rubio told the Chronicle.
And what vaccine supplies Florida was getting early in the pandemic wasn’t making its way to rural Citrus County.
For the most part, vaccines were being sent to large population centers in south Florida, such as Miami, where COVID-19 could do the most damage, Rubio said.
Part of the problem was health officials didn’t have the resources, or information as they do now about the virus.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 virus was sweep across the state.
Citrus County was no exception.
The county’s ambulances were overwhelmed with demands for service, he said. The county’s hospitals were swamped with the infected and the health care facilities couldn’t get enough nurses, he said.
The virus would leave more than 82,500 Floridians dead and 7.2 million Floridians infected. The numbers continue to climb despite vaccines and viral drugs.
In Citrus County, the pandemic would infect nearly one in four residents and leave 1,100 dead. Those numbers also continue to stubbornly grow.
“I’d say I did everything right at the time,” he said regarding the worst of the pandemic and what health officials knew of the disease.
One thing Rubio said he did know during the worst and beginning of the pandemic was that “the cavalry was not coming.”
State health officials were ordering non-essential businesses closed not only to keep people safe, but in hopes of getting infection rates down in order to give health care providers time to catch up and open up some more COVID beds.
Rubio said he does think about what he could have done differently.
Rubio said if knew then what he knows now, “I could have done better when we started (administering) vaccines.”
When vaccines began trickling down to Citrus County, Rubio offered them to residents on a first-come-first served basis.
In hindsight, Rubio said maybe distributing them by appointments would have been better.
Parks were good places to dispense the vaccines until heavy winds threated to blow away tents, he said.
In hindsight, Rubio thinks he should have dispensed the vaccines in the closed Inverness Publix grocery store on U.S. 41, protected from the weather.
People were also stunned by how aggressive the Delta variant was in early 2021, Rubio said, and did not see that coming.
When it came to the Delta wave “we were in shock,” he said.
The pandemic also caught many by surprise and resulted in a lack of supplies as fundamental as protective gowns and latex gloves and showed America how dependent we were on foreign suppliers.
Despite the havoc the virus created, attitudes toward it have changed.
There are more effective drugs to help the infected and vaccines are reducing its symptoms. In the U.S., we have come to look at the virus as we do the flu.
“In the U.S. we’re looking at it as an endemic disease (here to stay),” Rubio said.
What brought him here was deciding that after 23 years with the Navy and Coast Guard, it was time to do something different.
What he wanted from his next job was that each day would not be as the day before.
In 2002, with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and “knowing government finance” he became the business manager for Florida Department of Health in Indian River from 2002 to 2006.
Rubio recalled for the Chronicle thinking when he started his DOH job, “Wow, I like this. This is not the same every day.”
He soon realized he wanted to be an administrator of a county’s DOH.
To that end, he took jobs as the DOH’s administrative services director, field support trainer and then the chief financial officer for the DOH in Palm Beach County. He completed his Masters in Public Health from the University of South Florida in 2013.
When taking over the top DOH in Citrus County 2015, Rubio said he tried to create an environment where his staff could grow their career and not be afraid of making mistakes.
“When you make a mistake and learn from it, I don’t care (that you made a mistake),” he said.
Some things were easier than he expected taking the Citrus County job.
“Building relationships with community partners,” he said was an example.
He said he always tried to say "yes" when people needed his department’s help.
What was more difficult than he expected was the role of politics in the county and “trying to figure out what the views were on issues.”
And when there were disputes in the health care community, Rubio said he thought hard about joining in.
“You need to pick your battles well,” he said.
As for retirement, Rubio said he and his wife will travel and he will continue doing volunteer work; a far stretch from what he’s done for the past 20 years, but that’s OK, he said.