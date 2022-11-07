Rubio plans retirement

Ernesto "Tito" Rubio, administrator for the Citrus County Department of Health, will be retiring in early 2023. He said he and his wife plan to remain locally following leaving. "Citrus County is a great place to retire," he said Wednesday, Nov. 2.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Come May 2023, after a combined 23 years in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard and 20 years with the Florida Department of Health, Ernesto “Tito” Rubio, Citrus County’s chief public health officer, will start his next career: retirement.

Rubio took over as the county’s public health officer in December 2015, a leadership position he had wanted to hold soon after joining the DOH in Indian River County in 2002.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tito Rubio vaccine clinic 2021

In this January 2021 file photo, Tito Rubio, DOH health administrator, and Matthew Murphy, COVID contact tracer, offer residents forms if they don’t already have them to receive the COVID vaccine at Central Ridge Park. As he prepares for retirement, in hindsight, Rubio thinks he should have dispensed the vaccines in the closed Inverness Publix grocery store on U.S. 41, protected from the weather.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.