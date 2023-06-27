Resident Cheryl German is adamant: she will not use self-checkouts at grocery stores.

“I prefer a smiling face as well as putting a smile on the cashier's face,” German said. “People are being replaced by machines and it is the coldest feeling ever. I say take out those machines (and) give people jobs.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.