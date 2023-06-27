Resident Cheryl German is adamant: she will not use self-checkouts at grocery stores.
“I prefer a smiling face as well as putting a smile on the cashier's face,” German said. “People are being replaced by machines and it is the coldest feeling ever. I say take out those machines (and) give people jobs.”
But resident Dale Merrill loves automated checkouts.
“(I) don’t need to worry about clerks ringing up more items than I bought,” Merrill said. “Don’t need to worry about baggers putting cans on top of my grapes. Don’t need to worry about my food being bagged with toxic items like Clorox.”
And so it goes.
The Chronicle asked Facebook users if they preferred self-checkouts to full-service lines. Opinions were mixed, with both sides expressing strong opinions. As of Tuesday morning, 214 readers had replied so it’s obvious the question struck a nerve.
It’s difficult to escape self-checkouts in Citrus County. The Publix at the Crystal Springs Shopping Center became the latest local grocer to install them. Aldi is also going that route so expect the same thing when it opens in a couple years at the Shoppes at Black Diamond in Lecanto.
Scores of commenters bemoaned the fact that self-checkouts are yet another attempt to decrease face-to-face interaction. They also questioned why they are performing the duties of the employees.
“I don't work there,” said resident Deborah Holton Currie. “They would have to offer me a discount to do self-checkout and it would have to be optional.”
Others said they actually prefer bagging and scanning their own items because they don’t have to make small talk with cashiers. Plus, they said, it’s faster.
“I use them whenever I can,” Malinda Bryant said. “I am an in-and-out type person. The less time I have to spend in the store the better.”
The age gap
A new study by PlayUSA on technology and social avoidance found that more than four in five (84%) Americans like using automated checkouts, and 66% said they would choose to use one of those over a human-run checkout.
Other study findings:
• The younger generations are drawn more to self-checkouts: 84% of Generation Z (age 11-26) prefer them; 76% of Millennials (age 27-42) are big fans; 57% of Generation X (age 43-58); 46% of Baby Boomers (59 and up).
• About 7-in-10 (71%) use self-checkouts because human-run checkouts take longer. But 60% said they go this route because then they don’t have to talk to people.
• About 14% of study respondents said they would wait for a self-service kiosk even if an employee-manned checkout had no line.
For more on PlayUSA’s study findings, visit https://www.playusa.com/americans-and-technology/
But will it fly in Citrus?
The COVID-19 pandemic led to a greater rise in self-checkouts because they reduced human contact.
The number of automated kiosks in the U.S. has increased 10% in the last five years and they now make up 38% of lanes, according to Catalina, a digital shopper data firm.
Catalina expects stores will continue to offer shoppers both manned and unmanned checkout lanes to improve customer experience and reduce costs.
In a county like Citrus, with such a large senior demographic, the increasing use of technology replacing traditional ways to do things is something to take into consideration.
“I think with the fact that there are more job openings than there are people willing or able to fill them, businesses small and large are getting innovative with technology to help fill the gap,” said Josh Wooten, president and CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce. “I hear both sides. I’m old-school and like personal service.
“In bigger communities, it is not unusual to see self-ordering and checkouts,” he added. “But with an older population in Citrus, I think we are slower to adapt.
Wooten said it is a matter of preference.
“If you desire personalized service there are still plenty of options, especially with our smaller businesses,” he said.
The shoppers speak
Here are other random comments from Chronicle readers:
• Lynda Hartman of Inverness: “I don't use self-checkout. I would rather stand in line for half an hour if necessary to check out with a cashier, rather than use a self checkout.”
• Carmen Garcia: “My mom is 83 years old and never used computers and every time she visits one of these stores, I have to go with her because she cannot do the self-checkouts alone. This is absurd to have them in this area where there is a huge elderly population.”
• Savannah Clemens of Lecanto: “I like the self-checkouts. I don’t feel rushed. I use self-checkout for ‘express’” lanes and when I have a whole cart full I use the staffed lanes. This isn’t taking jobs. It’s allowing people in those positions to be shifted around the store – especially in these times of everyone being short-staffed.”
• Tim James: “Many stores have trouble finding employees willing to work or that can pass a background check. I'd rather use a self-checkout when it saves time.”
• Janice O’Brien Patterson: “I like a smile, how are you today, how's your day going, and a great big thank you. I also don't use them unless there's no choice at all because having been a cashier for 19 years I feel like it's eliminating jobs.”
• Lauri Howarth-Beutel: ”I think if we have to use self-checkout, we should get a discount for doing the work.”
• Mary Jensen: “Love self-checkout. Cashier's never bagged my stuff right.”