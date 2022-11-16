A last-minute measure was reached Tuesday between the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and a vendor that allows the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground to stay open for at least two more years.
That gives the water district and Citrus County time to hash out an ownership dispute for these well-used facilities at 8600 West Miss Maggie Drive in Homosassa.
The District negotiated an agreement with the current vendor, Camp N Paddle, LLC.
“This new agreement allows for uninterrupted service at these facilities,” District spokeswoman Susanna Martinez Tarokh said. “Without the agreement, there would have been no one to run the facilities and we may have been forced to close them.”
This effectively transfers the vendor’s maintenance agreement from the county to the District.
“The county’s out of the picture,” said Michael Molligan, director of Outreach and General Services for SWFWMD.
But Molligan said it’s still important for the District and county to resolve the ownership issue going forward.
The District acquired the property from the Lykes Brothers in 1991. It then entered into a management agreement for the operation and maintenance of the campground and boat ramp.
That agreement. set to expire Nov. 15, 2022, allowed Citrus County to enter into third-party vendor agreements to assist with operation and maintenance responsibilities.
In 2017, the county entered into a vendor agreement with Moore & Moore Realty, LLC (a subsidiary of Camp N Paddle, LLC), to manage the campground and its amenities. That agreement also was set to expire on Nov. 15.
In 2019, the county informed the District it no longer wanted to continue the current management agreement so SWFWMD began negotiations with the Florida Forest Service (FFS) to assume the county’s management responsibilities and to expand the scope to the entire property.
The District and FFS agreed in principle to the assignment of the agreement but the county rejected the proposal. At the time, the county claimed it owned that portion of the campground that comprises the boat ramp and parking lot.
The District maintains it owns the property. The county says it is the owner. But Molligan said the county has not provided proof of ownership.
“We have two title companies that say we own it,” Molligan said.
The Chronicle reached out to the county to send the ownership papers but at press time it has not received them.
Meanwhile, Florida Fire Service said it will not enter into any management agreements with the District for the campground and boat ramp while the dispute exists.
This dust-up has reached the point where County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told his colleagues last week it might be time to break off with SWFWMD and seek another water management authority.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.