Chassahowitzka campground

Visitors to the Chassahowitzka River boat ramp and campground area enjoy the amenities. The property offers residents and tourists popular recreation opportunities and provides access to a first-magnitude spring and river.

A last-minute measure was reached Tuesday between the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and a vendor that allows the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground to stay open for at least two more years.

That gives the water district and Citrus County time to hash out an ownership dispute for these well-used facilities at 8600 West Miss Maggie Drive in Homosassa.

