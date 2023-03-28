Last semester, Charlotte Opall ran for her Lecanto High School student government elections. This semester, she made it to Capitol Hill.
Charlotte, 14, and other volunteers went to Washington, D.C., March 10-13 to advocate for colorectal cancer funding under Fight Colorectal Cancer, a nonprofit that seeks to raise awareness, further research and change policy around the disease.
Over the long weekend, Charlotte visited museums, participated in visual demonstrations and learned how to talk with legislators directly.
She said the trip gave her a better understanding of the disease and those with it.
“It was very inspiring,” she said. “I got insight about colorectal cancer, which I had never really heard about before.”
Colorectal cancer, referring to both colon and rectal cancer, is the second-leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the country. It is also one of the most preventable, as screening can detect it early when it’s curable.
Despite this, the government still has yet to create a dedicated Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program for the disease, which would ensure consistent funding and research for it year-to-year.
Other top cancers, like breast, lung and prostate cancers, already have dedicated programs.
Charlotte advocated for a colorectal cancer research program and for $51 million to be focused on the disease as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new fiscal budget.
These meetings saw Charlotte speak directly with congressional staff among other volunteers of various ages and demographics, some of whom had survived colorectal cancer themselves.
She said with the support of other youths and activists there, any anxiety she had quickly went away.
“Having some other kids there really helped my confidence, knowing that I’m not the only one,” Charlotte said.
Beyond policy advocacy, she also raised awareness for early-age-onset colorectal cancer, or younger populations contracting the disease. Historically, early age onset meant patients younger than 50, but there was such a rise in cases recently that screening was lowered from 50 to 45.
Molly McDonnell, FightCRC’s director of advocacy, said that while cases have risen, scientific understanding of early age onset’s cause is still unclear.
“It’s not an anomaly, it’s not going away, it’s something we need to pay attention to,” McDonnell said.
The stigma around the illness also means that many younger patients are misdiagnosed until later stages, she added.
Charlotte and other advocates placed 27,400 flags in the nation’s capital to represent the total amount of early-age-onset cases estimated by 2030.
While returning home may mean the end of Charlotte’s advocacy efforts for now, she said she hopes to participate in activism in the future.