The changing of the guard took place inside county commission chambers Tuesday as the public welcomed their two newest board members: Rebecca Bays and Diana Finegan.
Ruthie Schlabach was selected chairwoman and Holly Davis co-chair.
Bays and Finegan thanked the audience for attending their big day and vowed to be good stewards of the taxpayers' money.
“I love Citrus County and I will hold true to all the promises I made to you,” Finegan said.
This is the second go-round for Bays, who served as a Citrus County county commissioner from 2010-14.
"Citrus County is at the beginning, I think, of some very challenging times," she said.
As chairwoman, Schlabach vowed to open communication with the community, encourage decorum, attend monthly Citrus County Chronicle editorial board meetings and find funding for the road resurfacing program.
“I look forward to leading Citrus County in the right direction,” she said.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said he’s been asked what it feels like to be the lone male on the board.
“My answer has been the same,” he said. “I am very, very optimistic about this board.”
Kinnard added that he has “tremendous respect” for Bays, Davis, Finegan and Schlabach and looks forward to working with four “very successful business women.”
Tuesday’s meeting included a light agenda, with the spotlight on the new members and a few housekeeping items.
The board proclaimed the month of November as National Adoption Month in Citrus County.
In attendance was Citrus County’s new administrator Steve Howard.
Howard is still busy relocating from his Georgia home but still managed to make time for the swearing-in ceremony before heading back north.
Howard spent the past 15 years as administrator in Camden County, Georgia. His official start date is Nov. 29. Community Services Director Mariselle Rodriguez has been filling in as interim administrator, following the retirement of Randy Oliver.
The next county commission meeting will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
