Schlabach new commission chair

Citrus County Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach, just voted in as the commission chairwoman Tuesday, Nov. 22, addresses those attending the county commission meeting.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

The changing of the guard took place inside county commission chambers Tuesday as the public welcomed their two newest board members: Rebecca Bays and Diana Finegan.

Ruthie Schlabach was selected chairwoman and Holly Davis co-chair.

