The situation regarding special exceptions to the Land Development Code in the City of Inverness has become unwieldly. City Manager Eric Williams began by informing the City Council that he, Community Development Director Greg Rice and several others had, over the course of the year, reviewed the code and had concluded changes were needed. He reminded the council that this was a workshop item on the regular meeting agenda, meaning no vote was needed following the presentation. From there, questions would be taken, plus seeking direction on possible steps to be taken.
“So, special exception zoning is designed to address certain uses which would not generally be appropriate within certain districts,” said Rice. “In our case, that’s done by the Zoning Board of Adjustments.”
According to Rice, there currently are 40 exceptional use categories, and the city has faced intensive special exception zoning cases the past two years; among these being cluster development, a 150-foot cell tower that is being proposed in a residential area, and large scale gasoline activity.
He went on to say the exception process is confusing, even to city staff, not user-friendly, and cuts out the City Council from having a say in the decision-making process.
“It goes to the Zoning Board and then, if there’s a challenge to the Zoning Board, it goes to the Circuit Court,” he said. As an example, he provided a PowerPoint slide in which the city would oversee 13 exceptions, and the Zoning Board 15 exemptions. What Rice suggested City Council members to consider is that where it involves high-density exceptions, they make the decisions. He added that even though in those situations the council has the final say-so, everything still first goes to the Zoning Board of Adjustments.
Councilman Cabot McBride asked how the decision was arrived at designating what determines the status of an exception.
“Do you differentiate those things that are high intensity, that would come to the council, versus those others center on?” Cabot asked. He then pointed to one of the examples. “I guess the one that this catches my eye here … regards kennels and other canine-related facilities.”
Rice’s response was twofold; one, that kennels are limited to only two zoning districts, and neither of those are in the central business district or in residential districts.
“That would not be considered to be something of a special exception, high intensity for the City Council,” said Rice. “So, we felt the Zoning Board of Adjustment could handle that.”
While Councilman Gene Davis said he was pleased, overall, a concern of his focused upon the storage of dangerous liquids, such as propane and /or petroleum products; in the example it was listed in the low-intensity category. He felt that further clarification was needed.
At a later point in the workshop an issue raised by council members, led by McBride, centered on public input, which would also be a point raised by a couple of people from the audience when invited to weigh in. Several council members said neighborhood meetings are critical and essential so that they can have their say and not be overlooked.
Among those in the audience who spoke was Chip Wilder, who asked how many special exceptions there are. In his opinion, there were too few. He also advocated for “tweaking” what the city currently has instead of entirely reworking it. Then, with some exceptions who he said are good members of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, he excoriated the board as a whole. He brought up an example of what he was talking about.
“Twenty-seven residents … presented petitions to this council, then the zoning board,” he said. He said the zoning board members didn’t listen and instead decided on just what they wanted.
The workshop ended with a decision to revisit the matter in September.