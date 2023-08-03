The situation regarding special exceptions to the Land Development Code in the City of Inverness has become unwieldly. City Manager Eric Williams began by informing the City Council that he, Community Development Director Greg Rice and several others had, over the course of the year, reviewed the code and had concluded changes were needed. He reminded the council that this was a workshop item on the regular meeting agenda, meaning no vote was needed following the presentation. From there, questions would be taken, plus seeking direction on possible steps to be taken.

“So, special exception zoning is designed to address certain uses which would not generally be appropriate within certain districts,” said Rice. “In our case, that’s done by the Zoning Board of Adjustments.”

