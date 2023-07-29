Re-examining Inverness’s land development code, where it involves special exemptions, will be a workshop item at the Aug. 1 Inverness City Council regular meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m.
As stated in a memorandum issued by City Manager Eric Williams, “[T]he City of Inverness has faced some intensive special exemption zoning cases over the last two years …” Among those he listed: cluster development, a 150-foot cell tower in a residential area, and large scale gas stations. “With the City’s Land Development Code over (sic) thirty years old, City staff believe it’s time to make some adjustments to special exemption zoning and modernize the code.”
The memorandum goes on to include four recommended changes:
• Creating a detailed, user-friendly table of permitted, accessory, and special exception uses.
• Designating special exception uses as high intensity (which will need City Council approval), or low intensity (which will require Zoning Board of Adjustment approval).
• Removal of certain special exceptions.
• Removal of unnecessary or obsolete special exception criteria.
Included as part of the workshop will be the presentation of recommended changes to Sections 2.1-2.7. Also, the city attorney will present an amended Appendix D, moving from PDP (Planned Development Project) to the more common PUD (Planned Unit Development), while adding new development standards and submittal criteria.
No action by City Council members will be needed.
During the regular meeting, the following will be brought to council members under the city manager’s reports:
• Update of the Wayfinding Signage Design.
• Medical Arts District and Corridor Study Draft Report.
• Stormwater Master Plan Grant Services.
Following the July 11 regular meeting, in which Ana Kimelton of GAI-Community Services Group presented three designs, council members indicated their preferences, including a brick façade and using an outline of an egret instead of the courthouse dome. It also wanted the words “This is …” rather than “City of…” for gateway signage of roads leading into the city.
Regarding the Medical Arts District, the city “… wants to partner with HCA Hospital and the hospital board to take the area surrounding the HCA hospital and create a 'Medical Arts District.'”
• Create a common vision.
• Create architectural and development standards.
• Make land ready for new development.
Updates will also be provided on project/programs on:
• Small Town Saturday Night.
• Annual Road Improvement Program.
• Shoreline Restoration Project at Wallace Brooks Park.
• Whispering Pines Park Playground Project.
• Dockage Relocation Project.