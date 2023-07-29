New sign

New wayfaring signs will be discussed at the city council meeting.

Re-examining Inverness’s land development code, where it involves special exemptions, will be a workshop item at the Aug. 1 Inverness City Council regular meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

As stated in a memorandum issued by City Manager Eric Williams, “[T]he City of Inverness has faced some intensive special exemption zoning cases over the last two years …” Among those he listed: cluster development, a 150-foot cell tower in a residential area, and large scale gas stations. “With the City’s Land Development Code over (sic) thirty years old, City staff believe it’s time to make some adjustments to special exemption zoning and modernize the code.”

