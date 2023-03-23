Citrus County's business, government and community leaders joined engaged citizens in Tallahassee on Wednesday and Thursday, hearing from a variety of state officials while making their pitches for Citrus' interests in this 2023 legislative session.
It's all part of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Days, and events kicked off Wednesday evening with the pre-legislative day dinner at the Governors Club.
Participants met one-on-one or in small groups with legislators and governmental officials to help promote the Chamber's Legislative Priorities or other business matters.
On Thursday, legislators and agency officials will meet with the chamber and guests to discuss issues of local, regional and state importance with time for questions and answers.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.