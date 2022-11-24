The turkey has been eaten, the football games enjoyed and thanks given for family and friends.
Now, let the shopping begin.
Citrus Countians will head out in force starting Friday to take advantage of Black Friday sales. And while that event has lost some of its luster due to online shopping and earlier sales leading up to the day, it’s still a tradition.
The Citrus County Chamber has stressed in past seasons the importance of shopping local to ensure the dollars spent stay in the county.
“We are continually urging our residents to shop local businesses,” Chamber CEO/president Josh Wooten said. “Every dollar spent locally continues to circulate in our county. It helps keep our citizens employed and our unique small businesses open for us all to enjoy."
The chamber, through its Shop Citrus First initiative, stresses these benefits;
• Money will be kept in the local economy. For every $100 spent at locally owned businesses, $68 will stay in the community, according to the chamber. That compares to spending that same $100 at a national chain where $43 stays local.
• “You embrace what makes your community unique,” according to the chamber. “You wouldn’t want your house to look like everyone else’s in the U.S. So why would you want your community to look that way?”
• It creates local jobs and local businesses are better at creating higher-paying jobs, the chamber said.
In addition, keeping money circulating through the local economy means better services, parks, public safety, and schools,” according to the chamber. These local businesses occupy local buildings and pay a local property tax.
This Saturday is Small Business Saturday — a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.
“This year, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” the U.S. Small Business Association said in a press release.
Inflation takes its toll
A new WalletHub study suggests inflation will put a damper on shopping this year. The online personal finance website conducted a nationally representative survey of American consumers to see what people are planning to buy this holiday season, how much they’re going to spend and more. Here are the results:
• 50% of people say Santa will be less generous this year.
• 40% of Americans are foregoing holiday gifts.
• About 47% of people will start shopping for the holidays earlier this year.
• 56% of people will do more of their holiday shopping online this year than last.
• 18% more Americans will apply for a new credit card to help with holiday shopping compared to last year.
• Almost half of Americans say they won’t pay for their holiday purchases in full by the due date.
• More than a quarter of Americans still have debt from last holiday season.
• 28% of people will spend less than last year on their holiday shopping.
• A quarter of Americans plan to be less charitable this year.
And finally: The survey asked people what they would pay extra for this holiday season: (they could pick more than one option): 52% peace and quiet; 40% faster delivery; 28% friendly customer service; 25% gift wrapping.
To view the entire WalletHub report, visit https://wallethub.com/blog/holiday-shopping-survey/53828.