The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce this month "took the temperature" of its members to find out their top concerns and what they think of their elected officials.
Turns out some of the temps are fever-grade while others are normal.
Topping the list of concerns were three issues important to business owners:
• Economic development (building up the infrastructure to ensure Citrus County is attractive to quality growth and jobs).
• Roads (improving existing ones and creating more capacity on others).
• Access to a qualified workforce (businesses have been struggling with this since the COVID pandemic ended).
From there, concerns included lack of affordable housing, the property insurance crisis, the environment, mental health, utility infrastructure, crime and poverty.
The chamber uses these annual temperature checks to shape its legislative agenda and to advocate for business.
The survey also asked members to grade the performance to date of county commissioners, legislators and other elected officials in Citrus County.
County Commissioner Rebecca Bays and Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach received the best grades, with 74% and 73% favorable ratings, respectively.
Commissioners Holly Davis and Jeff Kinnard were neck-and-neck with 53% and 52% favorable rankings.
Commissioner Diana Finegan only received a 29% favorable rating, with 35% saying they were unsure of her performance to this point.
Other highlights from the chamber’s 2023 temperature check:
• Members gave Sheriff Mike Prendergast a 26% favorable grade, while 60% found him unfavorable.
• The other elected constitutional officers received high favorable grades, including Tax Collector Janice Warren (85%); Elections Supervisor Mo Baird (83%); Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton (76%); School Board Superintendent Sam Himmel (73%); and Clerk of the Court Angela Vick (65%).
• State Representative Ralph Massullo got a 57% favorable ranking while only 28% found Sen. Blaise Ingoglia’s performance favorable, to date.
• Chamber members are also pleased with how the cities of Crystal River and Inverness are being run, with 68% and 67% favorable rankings, respectively.
• Sixty-two percent said Citrus County is on the right track and 9% said the wrong track. And 27% were unsure.
• As for the state of Florida, 56% said it’s on the right track and 29% the wrong track.
• The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce got a high 84% right-track ranking, with only 2% saying it was on the wrong track.
Chamber president/CEO Josh Wooten said the annual Temperature Check survey, “plays a pivotal role in helping to guide us in our approach to advocacy and the goals for our upcoming year."
"The opinions and trends we gather from our members provide valuable insights into their needs and concerns,” he said.
Here is a list of random comments made by the 235 of respondents:
• “Housing cost(s) continue to rise but salary remain(s) the same to some who really need it.”
• “There needs to be something within our county to help retain the young people. Without them, the county will deteriorate as ‘we’ become older and retire.”
• “Loneliness and isolation are a national epidemic for all age groups. We need to work together to address the mental wellness in our community.”
• “Elected and hired officials put too much emphasis, effort and money into catering to the few and not the majority.”
• “If roads don’t keep up with growth, then the quality of life in Citrus County is threatened.”
• “We need to impeach (Gov. Ron) DeSantis. Our governor is anti-business and anti-Constitution.”