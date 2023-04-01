A proposed state House bill that would restructure the funding mechanism of the state’s tourism arm and would siphon money from Citrus County’s own Tourist Development Council.
House leaders want to cut off state funding for the Visit Florida tourism-marketing agency, with money instead drawn from the 62 county tourist-development councils.
But local officials warn the proposed changes would harm efforts that last year helped lead to tourism numbers topping pre-pandemic levels.
The House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee on Tuesday approved a bill (PCB RRS 23-02) that states large counties would have to submit 5% of their tourism tax revenue to the state. Rural counties would provide 2%.
In return, Visit Florida would have to allocate 75 percent of the money to programs that directly assist rural counties, state parks and state forests. Local tourist-development tax revenues total about $1.5 billion this year, according to a House staff analysis.
The bill “would be extremely damaging” to Citrus and other counties that rely on Visit Florida to boost local tourism efforts and their economies, according to a letter from the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
“Our smaller counties, including Citrus, rely on the marketing power of Visit Florida and are not prepared, beginning July 1, 2023, to redirect 5% of our county’s tourism development tax receipts to the state,” Josh Wooten, chamber president and John Murphy, chairman of the chamber’s government affairs committee, said in a joint letter to state officials.
In Citrus County, Visit Florida “has been instrumental in bringing travel writers to our community that have in turn brought valued tourists from around the world,” the letter said.
“Without the support of the marketing dollars of Visit Florida, we would be hard-pressed to do this on our own and have the impact that Visit Florida allows us.”
The proposal is expected to generate $75 million a year for Visit Florida. But after three years, every county commission collecting tourist-development taxes would get to vote on sending their locally collected money to the state. If Visit Florida fails to draw $1 million a year, it would be closed.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.