A proposed state House bill that would restructure the funding mechanism of the state’s tourism arm and would siphon money from Citrus County’s own Tourist Development Council.

House leaders want to cut off state funding for the Visit Florida tourism-marketing agency, with money instead drawn from the 62 county tourist-development councils.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags