The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce on Friday honored 40 young professionals who have made an impact in the community.
Jade White, the chamber’s communications & public relations manager, said the Young Professional's 40 Under Forty Awards will be an annual event. The group’s mission is to “engage and empower young professionals in our community.”
“There are many motivated, hardworking individuals in Citrus County that fall into this category that often get overlooked because their time is dedicated to building their careers and furthering their goals,” White said.
“We saw this as an opportunity to embrace these community members and let them know, ‘Citrus County sees you,’” she added. “We see your impact and we appreciate you investing your talents into Citrus County."
The event was held at the Plantation on Crystal River. Here are the honorees and categories for each young professional.
The honorees in the first category “worked tirelessly to meet vital community needs and-or invest in the youth” of Citrus County:
• Travis Anderson, CEO, The Boys And Girls Clubs of Citrus County.
• Heidi Gutierrez, Academy of Computer Science Teacher, Citrus High School.
• Sean Ear, Assistant Principal, Forest Ridge Elementary.
• Grace Hengesbach, Former Director, Citrus County Blessings/ Owner, Beech Street Consulting.
• Marissa Spratt, LSA Department Head, Lecanto High School.
• Bruce Titus, Founder, Ft Island Accessibility Beach Mat Project.
• Mischell Sweat, Social Services Manager, Key Training Center.
• Tiarra Alexander, Social Services Manager, Pace Center for Girls - Citrus.
• Luis Martinez, Deputy/ Student Resource Officer, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
• Lindsey Platz, Branch Manager, Insight Credit Union/ Current Chair of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
These honorees “have contributed their wisdom and skills to health, beauty, and the trades,” according to the chamber:
• Dr. Meghan Meilo, Chief Veterinarian, Citrus County Animal Services.
• Dr. Monique Belin, Endodontist, Inverness Endodontics.
• Stephanie Arbuckle, Owners, Steph’s Family Barber.
• Elias George Kirallah, Real Estate Broker, Century21 Commercial.
• Jennifer Largo, Owner/Interior Designer, Full Circle Interior Design.
• Katrina Leturno, Vice-President/Co-Owner, Circle T Sod Farms Inc.
• Amanda Rowthorn, Licensed Closing Agent Wollinka-Wikle Title Insurance Agency.
• Curtis Lewis, Service/Sale Manager, Modern Plumbing Inc.
• Leo Bush, Owner/Operator, Bush Boys Beehives.
• Mitchell Foster Jr., Project Manager, West Central Equipment & Restoration.
• Kelly Tedrick, Sales Manager, ERA American Realty/ERA Suncoast Realty.
These young professionals “are entrepreneurs or are a part of (a) unique industry, paving their own road to success” whose “forward-thinking business sense and investments” benefit the county:
• Shavonna Reid, Director of Sales & Business Development, Right Rudder Aviation.
• Josh Hicks, Owner, Handy Hicks LLC; President, Skill Building Class Inc.
• Kyon Hollis, Graphic Designer, SECO Energy.
• Eric Ducharme, CEO, The Mertailor & Mertailor’s Mermaid Aquarium Encounter.
• Krystal Downs, Business Owner/Head of Marketing, Digital Hound Media.
• Elisha Belden, Owner/ Operator, Twistid Ink/ Ink Splat Brand Services/ European Geeks Publishing.
• Erin Rice, General Manager/Owner, World Fusion.
• Johnathan Rossi, Owner/President, #1 Anytime Bail 24/7 & RHD Real Estate.
• Bobby Winsler, President, Winsler Consulting.
• Morgan Cook-Sundberg, Co-Owner, Barco Farms/ The Loft Bar & Grill/ Kane’s Cattle Co./ Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill (Crystal River, Floral City, Wildwood, & now Eustis)
These individuals’ impacts “personally and-or professionally span across many individuals and organizations with a dedication to the overall wellness” of the community:
• David Reed, Executive Director, YMCA of the Suncoast.
• Veronica Kampschroer, Public Information Officer, Citrus County Board of County Commissioners.
• Kim Altman, Owner, Explorida Adventure Center/ Current President of META.
• Jade White, Public Relations/Communication Manager, Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
• Paisley Bower, Territory Account Representative/Donor Recruiter, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers.
• Cassie Largey, Human Resources Director, Citrus County Tax Collector.
• Alyson Brennen, Citrus County Education Foundation.
• Buster Thompson, Staff Writer, Citrus County Chronicle.
• Adam Chang, Region Manager, Citrus County Library System.