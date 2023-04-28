Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.