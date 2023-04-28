The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce on Friday honored the ‘pillars’ of the community – people, organizations and businesses that made a significant impact on its betterment.
As it’s done for some 30 years, the chamber held its annual “Pillar Awards” event, held this year at the Citrus County Golf & Country Club
Here are this year’s winners, along with a profile from the chamber:
George Rusaw: Charles B. Fitzpatrick Heritage Award, given to someone who has made a significant impact on the quality of life in Citrus County with a lifetime of service and community involvement.
“George is this year’s recipient due to his many years serving our citizens and community through his work with Habitat for Humanity. He has embodied the mission and committed himself to uplifting our community by providing a vital resource to the citizens through attainable housing.”
Amy Crowell: Altrusa Woman of Impact Award, given to someone who exemplifies excellence in character, business, and citizenship and exhibits an altruistic attitude in public involvement.
“Nominated by Altrusa of Citrus County, Amy is this year’s recipient due to the exemplary role she plays, not only in her professional career, but in the community.
“She has impacted almost everything the school district has implemented since the beginning of her career in 1998. She never says ‘no’ when someone needs help and never wants credit for making things happen.”
Paisley Bower: Ambassador of the Year Award, given to someone who has shown outstanding service to the organization and chamber members.
“Paisley is this year’s recipient due to her selfless dedication to the chamber and its members. She shows up, volunteers, and supports our community selflessly.”
Anne Farrior: Jean Grant Business Women’s Alliance Award, given to a BWA member who has dedicated outstanding service to the organization and community.
“Anne has been a BWA member for many years. She is currently the special events coordinator for our group. She wrangles all the BWA volunteers for chamber events throughout the year.”
Lindsay Blair: Lillian Smith Leadership Citrus Award, given to a Leadership Citrus graduate who has shown outstanding leadership within the organization and the community.
“Lindsay is an outstanding Leadership Citrus graduate that served seven years on the Leadership Citrus Board of Governors, is the current Citrus Altrusa president-elect serving in some capacity with the organization since 2012, previously served as the (public information officer) for the (board of county commissioners) and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and serves now at the PIO for the Citrus County School District. She is a key player in (the) establishment and maintenance of Free Little Libraries in the community, a regular volunteer for Citrus County Blessings and the First Library initiative.”
Krystal Downs: Mandi Warren Richards Rising Star Award, given to a young professional who has made an early and significant impact on the community and is recognized as being on the path to become a life-long leader.
“Krystal is this year’s recipient due to her shown leadership and dedication to this community. Her work with countless organizations and care for the people and businesses in Citrus County have made an early impact leaving many optimistic of the influence she will continue to have as she grows as a leader in our community.”
Nick DiMartino: Mike Scott Community Service Award, given to someone who has contributed significantly to youth in Citrus County.
“Nick is this year’s recipient based on the incredible work and service he provides to our local youth through the Boys and Girls Clubs of Citrus County. With a servant’s heart, he continuously goes above and beyond the ‘title’ and never turns a blind eye to a need that comes before him.”
Ann Torcuator: Rick B. Quinn Distinguished Citizen Award, given to a community leader who exemplifies the ideals of community volunteerism in their daily lives. It also recognizes outstanding contributions to improve the quality of life in Citrus County.
“Ann was nominated based on her incredibly giving spirit and servant’s heart. She is always there to support those in need, never expecting kudos or acknowledgement. Her love for her community is evident in the time she volunteers and the care she shows towards all she meets.”
Alissa Ward: Shawn Harrison Outstanding Youth Service Award, given to a youth who has shown outstanding volunteer service for the betterment of the youth in Citrus County.
“Alissa Ward was nominated due to her hard work and dedication to helping others. She is an IB student (International Baccalaureate) with over 300 hours of community service.”
Luis Martinez: Philip P. Royal First Responders Award, given to a first responder who not only exemplifies the profession but is motivated to pursue excellence in service of the community. The award recognizes a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or EMS person who has gone above and beyond the call of duty.
“Luis was nominated for his hard work and commitment to serving our community. As a deputy with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Luis holds the school resource officer position at Forest Ridge Elementary, where he teaches FOCUS and Child Lures curriculum to the youth and details at many events including the monthly Teens Night Out event.
“Outside of uniform, he continues his impact by volunteering for Kiwanis, his church youth group, and as a coach for the Upward children’s soccer league.”
The New Church Without Walls: John T. Barnes Community Organization Award, given to a nonprofit organization that has sustained its contribution to Citrus County over the years.
“The New Church Without Walls is an organization whose reach is limitless. From monthly food giveaways open to any and all in need, to annual toy drives, and serving any needs that they come across, (the church) is a faith-based organization that opens its arms no matter one’s background, history or denomination. Their mission is to help all people, for the betterment of the community as a whole.”
Mike Bays, State Farm: Walt Connors Small Business Award, given to a well-established business that has made a significant impact on the quality of business in Citrus County. This business is one that has significantly sustained its contributions over the years to the community through their support.
“Mike Bays State Farm is a business that has served our community for more than four decades. The number of nonprofits, clients, and organizations they have supported is a list too long to go through, but you would be hard-pressed to find a significant mission that they have not impacted in some way. If it’s a worthy cause and someone in need, this business is always ready to offer a helping hand up.”
Tom Gotterup: President’s Award
“Tom has been chosen to receive the president’s award for his unwavering support to the chamber organization. As an ambassador, and an even longer volunteer, Tom always answers the call if a need arises, helps to keep the chamber informed of needs from the community, and dedicates himself entirely to the mission.”
Nick Nicholas: Burton Richard “B.R.” Quinn Pioneer Award
“Nick Nicholas was nominated for the incredible work and support of our community that he has dedicated over his long history in Citrus County. His heritage and legacy has, and will continue to, make lasting impacts with a tremendous example of community leadership and business acumen.